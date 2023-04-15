President says that Asian country is a potential partner in digital issues, cultural exchanges and energy transition

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) spoke to journalists this Friday (April 14, 2023) –Saturday morning in Beijing (April 15)– about the various partnerships discussed with the Chinese government on the official trip. “Brazil is overcoming that phase of commodities and entering into other needs”, declared. One of the topics discussed is the exchange of students between countries.

“We need to learn, and the Chinese too, that it is necessary to have more Chinese in Brazilian universities and more Brazilians in Chinese universities”, he declared. For Lula, the exchange is also related to the exchange between cultures.

He also cited partnerships in technology and digital advancement. According to the president, Brazil has a lot to learn from China in this matter.

Watch (8min15s):

“I think that [somos] a country that needs so much to have an interaction in the connectivity of our education, in our schools. We are committed to trying to bring broadband internet to all public schools and we will have to build partnerships with Chinese companies for this to happen”, stated.

The energy transition is another collaboration point. According to Lula, Brazil is a country with great potential in clean energy and China’s participation would fit not only for the construction of a new energy matrix, but also with its companies making associations with Brazilian companies.

“I am very pleased because I felt an extreme desire from the president [da China] Xi Jinping and his ministers in this interaction with Brazil. Our relationship is strategic and I think it is improving more and more”said the president.