President said that the country tolerates the debts of rich people, but questions whether students will be able to pay theirs

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) defended Fies, a program for financing higher education students, and the interest rates stipulated by the Central Bank.

Fies was created before the PT governments, but when the party was in power for the 1st time, the program’s rules were made more flexible. Students were indebted to the government.

In the pre-campaign, in 2022, Lula spoke of forgiving debts and resuming the program. Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who was president and would be defeated by Lula in the election months later, made a program to forgive and renegotiate these debts. The forgiven amount would be around R$ 38 billion.

“’Ah, but you’re going to give up, you’re not going to pay’. It’s very little for people to think they won’t pay. Him [estudante] He didn’t even have a chance to prove whether he’s going to pay or not.”declared Lula.

“If the country is so tolerant of the rich who owe money in this country, why don’t people understand that a young person who graduated can pay his debt?”questioned the president.

“Brazil has millions of people who drain Social Security, who do not pay taxes, and these people owe almost R$ 2 trillion. And am I going to be bothered by a debt owed by a student who borrowed R$10,000, R$12,000 for graduation?”he said.

Lula also criticized the financial market and questioned the interest rate set by the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee), linked to the Central Bank.

“What is the explanation for us having interest rates of 13.5% today [a taxa está em 13,75% ao ano]? What is the explanation? The Central Bank is independent, we could not even have interest”declared the president.

“Inflation is 6.5%, 7.5%. Why are interest rates at 13.5%?”he questioned.

“What is the logic of the market’s mistrust of everything we talk about investment? I don’t see these people talking about social debt once”said the President of the Republic.

Lula made the statements at a meeting with representatives of universities and federal institutes at the Planalto Palace. read on here (51 KB) the list of institutions represented at the meeting. He was accompanied by the following ministers: