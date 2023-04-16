Businessman is accused of assault and rape; President says “he has to pay”

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) defended this Sunday (April 16, 2023) the extradition of businessman Thiago Brennand to Brazil. He is accused of assault, rape and has 4 arrest warrants issued by the Justice of São Paulo.

The extradition authorization was given by the United Arab Emirates this Saturday (April 15, 2023), during a visit by the Chief Executive to the country, according to information released by the TV Globo. Lula said that, despite this, the matter was not discussed during his meeting with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan.

“Actually, it was not a matter discussed with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed. I found out about you [jornalista] when I got here. And then I found out that the UAE is going to carry out the extradition”, said in an interview to the press in Abu Dhabi, before returning to Brazil on an official visit to the United Arab Emirates.

“The only thing I know is that if in the world there are 1 million citizens like this, they all deserve to be punished because it is not humanly acceptable for a brute like that to be an aggressor of women and I think he has to pay”he added.

The president stated that he does not know when the extradition will take place, and said that it is a “a question of justice and the police”.

Watch the interview:

Read the allegations against Brennand: