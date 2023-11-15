President said on social media that the Minister of Justice is the target of absurd “artificially planted” attacks

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) defended this Wednesday (15.nov.2023) the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flavio Dinoof the alleged accusations of having met with Luciane Barbosa Farias, known as the “drug lady” of Amazonas.

“My solidarity with Minister Flávio Dino whowhich has been the target of absurd artificially planted attacks. He has already said and reiterated that he has never met the wife of a criminal faction leader. There isn’t a single photo, but they’ve been insisting on the absurd lie for several days.”said Lula in social network (ex-Twitter).

According to the head of the Executive, the Ministry of Justice has coordinated actions to “huge importance for the country”. The president cited the defense of democracy, the fight against savage weapons, the fight against organized crime, trafficking and militias, and the protection of the Amazon.

Lula said that the ministry’s actions awaken many opponents, who do not conform to the “loss of money and space for their criminal activities”and justified the attacks on Dino by his actions against criminals.

“Hence the fake news spread in a clear coordinated action. We reiterate: there will be no retreat in the face of criminals and their allies, wherever they are, whoever they are.”declared the president.

A VISIT AT THE MINISTRY OF JUSTICE

Luciane Barbosa Farias, known as the Amazonian “drug lady”, is married to Clemilson dos Santos Farias, “Uncle Scrooge”, appointed leader of Comando Vermelho. He was convicted of money laundering, association with drug trafficking and criminal organization, and is serving a 31-year sentence in Tefé prison (AM).

Luciane is president of ILA (Associação Instituto Liberdade do Amazonas), and was received twice at the Ministry of Justice in less than 3 months, she also met with government congressmen throughout the year. The agenda was with secretaries of the department.

On Tuesday (Nov 14), the head of the association for the rights of prisoners said that she is not part of any criminal faction and that she learned about her nickname “Amazonian drug lady” on Monday (Nov 13, 2023), in the press.

“I was never known as ‘drug lady’, but as ‘Lu Farias’”he said in an interview with journalists.

Luciane said she was investigated for association with drug trafficking, but acquitted in the first instance. “It was not proven that I was part of a criminal organization. I’m not a faction, I’m Clemilson’s wife. My husband is in prison, paying for his mistake. I never raised a flag defending crime. But I defend the Constitution“, he spoke.

“It was there [no Ministério da Justiça] as president of the institution, carrying a dossier regarding the ills of the prison system. My job at the institution is to raise complaints from family members about the prison system.”, explained Luciane to journalists.

She also said she had never met the Minister of Justice, Flavio Dinoand that she did not report being married to Clemilson during her visits to the ministry.

The case was revealed by the newspaper The state of Sao Paulo.