President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva defended this Saturday, 22, the free trade agreement between Mercosur and the European Union (EU). On his first trip to Europe in his third term, the Brazilian Chief Executive said, alongside the Prime Minister of Portugal, António Costa, that, as far as it depends on him, the agreement will be made, as well as the resumption of the union of North America South.

“As far as it depends on me, we are going to make the European Union-Mercosur agreement. Small adjustments are missing, we are able to make them”, he said during the XIII Luso-Brazilian Summit. The event is part of the president’s agenda in Portugal. “If it’s up to me, we’ll reorganize the unity of South America, because we want to prove that, together, we are a great economic bloc and we have much more chances of negotiating on equal terms with the European Union.”

Lula’s declarations took place right after the signing of 13 acts of cooperation between the countries in different sectors. In his speech, he stated that the signed agreements, which involve measures in the areas of education and health, represent a noble act in the relationship between the countries.

According to the president, Brazil wants to share investment possibilities and build a policy of sharing society, so that companies from both countries can grow together.

“Only this will make it possible for us to give Brazil a place in the world that it should have conquered by now”, he said. “When I left the Presidency, Brazil had become the sixth economy in the world. When I came back, Brazil was the 13th.”

Lula said that Brazilians feel at home when they are in Portugal. “Portugal, for us, is an extension of our house called Brazil, and I think Brazil is an extension of the house called Portugal. This is how we need to relate, without disputes, without deep disagreements, because the differences between us will be resolved at a negotiating table. Because the great art of politics is for us to learn to coexist democratically in diversity”, she said.

Lula criticized the previous administration and said that “they destroyed everything in four years like a plague of locusts”. “We came back to govern the country. First, to recover all the social inclusion policies that we had done. Because we spent 13 years to end hunger in our country, we spent 13 years to create universities and technical schools, to create a health program. They destroyed everything in four years, it’s like a plague of locusts attacking corn in any country. And we are rebuilding social policies”, he added.

He stated that Brazil spent the last four years isolated in the world. “We had a government that did not travel, because nobody wanted to receive it, and it did not receive anyone because nobody wanted to visit it”, he said, citing that perhaps Brazil was the “most rejected country on planet Earth”.

Lula also said that he intends to visit Africa again to negotiate. “And all of this goes through a conversation with Portugal, as Portugal is a great ally in this relationship,” she said.

resumption of works

According to him, in May, the government will discuss development policy, with the establishment of infrastructure programs in the areas of railroads, highways and bridges.

“Only from paralyzed works there are 14 thousand. Only in the area of ​​education, there are 4 thousand paralyzed works. We are going to make a commitment to immediately start delivering 1,600 day care centers that have not been carried out since I left the Presidency of the Republic”, he said.

According to him, his government returned to recover social policies and that it is back to improve relations with Portugal and build sharing policies with the European country.

Along these lines, the president announced that the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex) is going to set up an office in Lisbon to show “the affection and seriousness of our relationship”.