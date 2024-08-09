Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/09/2024 – 20:44

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) declared three days of official mourning throughout Brazil after a plane crash in Vinhedo (SP). The accident occurred early in the afternoon of Friday, the 9th, and all 61 people on board died.

In the decree, Lula signals that the act is a ‘sign of regret’ for the victims of the plane crash. The announcement was made in a post on his X profile, formerly Twitter, early Friday evening.

Earlier, during an official event to launch a frigate in Itajaí (SC), the president asked for a minute of silence upon receiving the news that all occupants of the aircraft had died. “I have to bear some very bad news. I would like everyone to stand up so we can observe a minute of silence because a plane has just crashed in the city of Vinhedo, in São Paulo, with 58 passengers and four crew members, and it appears that everyone has died,” he announced.

The plane left Cascavel, in Paraná, bound for Guarulhos Airport, in the metropolitan region of São Paulo. Initially, the airline Voepass (formerly Passaredo), responsible for the flight, had reported 58 passengers, but corrected the information late in the afternoon. This is the plane crash with the highest number of victims on Brazilian soil since July 17, 2007, when a tragedy involving a TAM aircraft left 199 dead.