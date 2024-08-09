Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/09/2024 – 20:43

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva decreed three days of official mourning in the country for the victims of the plane crash that occurred this Friday (9), in Vinhedo, in the interior of São Paulo.

The measure was published in the Official Gazette of the Union. “Official mourning is declared throughout the country, for a period of three days, counting from the publication of this decree, as a sign of regret for the victims of the air disaster, flight 2283, Cascavel/Guarulhos route, which occurred on August 9, 2024”, says the text of the decree.

Earlier, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, upon learning of the disaster, expressed solidarity with the victims of the plane crash. At the beginning of his speech at an event in Itajaí, Santa Catarina (SC), the President of the Republic asked for a minute of silence.

“I have to bear some very bad news and I would like everyone to stand up so we can observe a minute of silence, because a plane has just crashed in the city of Vinhedo, in São Paulo, with 57 passengers and four crew members, and it appears that everyone died. So, I would like to ask for a minute of silence for the victims,” he said.

The accident occurred at around 1:30 p.m. A turboprop aircraft, of the French brand ATR, owned by Voepass, crashed in Vinhedo, a neighboring city of Campinas. The flight left Cascavel, in Paraná, and was heading to Guarulhos airport, in the metropolitan region of São Paulo. The company reported in a statement that flight 2283 was carrying 57 passengers and four crew members.

Voepass Linhas Aéreas released the list containing the names of the passengers to the press. The company said it is providing information to families by calling 0800 941971.