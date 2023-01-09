Hundreds of supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro invaded the headquarters of Congress, the Supreme Court and the Planalto presidential palace in Brasilia on Sundayin rejection of the inauguration of the left-wing president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, which took place on January 1st.

A human tide of demonstrators dressed in the yellow and green colors of the national flag invaded the headquarters of the Executive, Legislative and Judicial Branches in the Brazilian capital.

Despite authorities cordoning off the area around the legislative building, hundreds of former President Bolsonaro’s supporters forced their way past the fences, up the ramps and congregated on the building’s roof.

The events, unanimously condemned by the international community, occurred exactly one week after Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva assumed the Presidency of Brazil. It is also the greatest aggression against the republican powers seen since the coup d’état of 1964.

It was around four and a half hours during which the protesters moved freely through these facilities, causing destruction inside, while dozens of others surrounded the buildings, some of them equipped with sticks.

Works of art on the floor, broken windows and destroyed equipment and furniture were the traces of the chaos. The second floor of the Planalto Palace was totally destroyed and the radical demonstrators reached the corridor that leads to the office of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, on the third floor.

Sources from the Presidency, however, indicated that the ruler’s room was not invaded by supporters of the former president. However, the room of the first lady, Rosângela “Janja” da Silva, was destroyed, as recorded by photographs exhibited by local media.

The demonstrators climbed to the roofs of the 3 institutions of power in Brasilia.

Despite the fact that the extremists chanted slogans asking for the intervention of the Armed Forces, the military did not respond to the call and their commanders maintained strict silence.

The security forces regained control after 7 pm (local time). Riot officers charged the protesters with tear gas and established a perimeter around the Plaza de los Tres Poderes.

However, at night operations were still underway to evacuate protesters from the seats of power.

According to preliminary information from the Police, quoted by local media, on Sunday night there were at least 200 people detained for the invasion.

federal intervention

Faced with the serious riots, Lula, who was traveling in the interior of São Paulo to learn about the damage caused by the heavy rains of recent days, decreed federal intervention in the security area of ​​the Federal District of Brasilia.

The measure, which will be in force until January 31, implies that the security forces of Brasilia will be under direct control of the federal government.

The leader also promised in a statement to find and punish the “fascist vandals” that they “destroyed everything they found in their path” in Brasilia and assured that they will identify the possible “financiers” of these undemocratic acts.

Shortly before Lula’s announcement, the Secretary of Security of Brasilia, Anderson Torres, who was Minister of Justice in the Bolsonaro government, was removed from his position for not being able to control the situation. Lula’s government did, in fact, request Torres’ capture.

The leadership of the Legislative and Judicial powers also joined forcefully and promised that those responsible will be “duly tried and punished in an exemplary way.”

The riot police managed to control the situation after 7 pm.

The episode lived this Sunday in Brasilia recalled the invasion of the United States Capitol that occurred on January 6, 2021 by supporters of former President Donald Trump who tried to prevent the certification of President Joe Biden.

Leandro Lima, an expert in Brazil from the Control Risks firm, told EL TIEMPO that yesterday’s events constitute an unprecedented situation. “Elections in Brazil are usually respected and are usually very peaceful, so this backlash against election results and a new president is new to the country,” he said.

This violent reaction against the electoral results and a new president are new in the country.

The situation, however, was not entirely surprising, as hundreds of radical Bolsonaro supporters have been camping in front of the Army Headquarters in Brasilia since the day after the October 30 elections.

Since then, the most extreme groups have demanded an intervention by the Army with the aim of preventing Lula’s return to power. “We have to restore order, after this fraudulent election,” Sarah Lima, a Bolsonaro supporter and present during the riots, said this Sunday.

Bolsonaro, who left Brazil at the end of last year and traveled to the US, mildly condemned the attack. “Peaceful demonstrations, within the law, are part of democracy. However, vandalism and invasions of public buildings such as those that occurred, as well as those practiced by the left in 2013 and 2017, are beyond the rule”, he said.

Now, the event will pose a special challenge for the new president of Brazil, who will have to protect the country from new movements that attempt a coup against his recently installed government.

“Lula da Silva’s government has to give a signal that this anti-democratic and violent action will not be tolerated so that it does not spread throughout the country. But at the same time, if there is a very strong police reaction, this could worsen the violence that is seen in Brasilia and the reaction of other Bolsonarista groups that could mobilize again,” Lima told this newspaper.

Strong international condemnation

Several governments in America and Europe, as well as organizations such as the European Union, Celac and Alba, rejected this Sunday the attack by followers of the former president Brazilian Jair Bolsonaro to the headquarters of the Executive, the Supreme Court and the Congress of Brazil, while expressing their support for Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The Argentine president, Alberto Fernández, expressed through Twitter his “repudiation” of the attacks by the radical Bolsonarists and expressed his “unconditional support and that of the Argentine people” for Lula in the face of the “coup attempt.”

Along the same lines, the Chilean president, Gabriel Boric, came out to support Lula, and did not hesitate to describe the coup attempt by the ultra-conservatives as a “cowardly and vile attack on democracy.” “Unpresentable attack on the three powers of the Brazilian State by Bolsonaristas,” he added through social networks.

US President Joe Biden, for his part, affirmed that the will of the Brazilian people must not be undermined and said that he wants to “continue working” with Lula. “I condemn the assault on democracy and the peaceful transfer of power in

Brazil,” the US president said on his Twitter account, who traveled today to El Paso (Texas, USA), on the border with Mexico.

For his part, his Colombian counterpart, Gustavo Petro, ideologically close to Lula, called for an urgent meeting of the Organization of American States (OAS). to deal with the attempted “coup” in Brazil.

“All my solidarity with Lula and the people of Brazil. Fascism decides to carry out a coup. The right wing has not been able to maintain the non-violence pact. It is urgent time for an OAS meeting, if it wants to continue to live as an institution and apply the Democratic Charter,” Petro said in a message posted on Twitter.

The attack recalls the assault on the US Capitol.

The invasion this Sunday by supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro of the headquarters of the Executive Branch of his country, the Supreme Court and the National Congress evokes the assault on the US Capitol, whose second anniversary was just three days ago and where five people died.

Although two years have passed, the wounds from that attack in the US are still open, and proof of this was the fact that the Republican Kevin McCarthy took up to fifteen votes this week to be elected by his party as president of the Lower House American because of a group of Trumpist conservatives.

Trump supporters stormed the Capitol after the then Republican president delivered an incendiary speech in which he urged them to march on Congress, when the two chambers were meeting to endorse Biden’s electoral victory, and amid unfounded complaints from the Republican that the Democrats had committed fraud in the elections.

Unlike Bolsonaro, Trump was still in office at the time of the attack and, in fact, delivered his speech from the White House in the US.

In the case of Brazil, the Bolsonaro assault occurs a week after the inauguration of Lula, who defeated Bolsonaro in the second round of the elections in October.

In a similar way to Trump, Bolsonaro fueled the discontent of his base since his defeat and left the Presidency without having recognized that he lost in the elections, as the American did in his day.

Both Bolsonaro and Trump refuse to acknowledge the victory of their presidential contenders, Lula and President Joe Biden, respectively. Trump also did not attend the inauguration ceremony of Democrat Biden in January 2021 and preferred to take refuge in Florida, at his seaside club in Mar-a-Lago.

Both were political allies during their terms and held meetings in March 2020 at the Mar-a-Lago club, thus demonstrating their affinity not only in their policies and their extreme nationalism, but in their style and way of behaving.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from agencies

