The governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas, also declared mourning in the state for the same period; the accident left 61 victims

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) decreed this Friday (Aug 9, 2024) official mourning for 3 days in memory of the victims of the plane crash involving a Voepass plane in Vinhedo, in the interior of São Paulo, which resulted in the death of 61 people (57 passengers and 4 crew members). The governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), also decreed official mourning in the State for the same period.

“Official mourning is declared throughout the country, for a period of three days, starting from the date of publication of this Decree, as a sign of regret for the victims of the air disaster, flight 2283, Cascavel/Guarulhos route, which occurred on August 9, 2024”says the Presidency’s note.

President Lula had already announced the formation of a “crisis committee”together with the governor of São Paulo and the minister of Ports and Airports, Silvio Costa Filho, to support the families of the victims.

According to Tarcísio, an office was set up on site, with the participation of representatives of the security and rescue forces of the Government of São Paulo, the Ministry of Ports and Airports, Anac (National Civil Aviation Agency), the Government of the State of Paraná and social assistance professionals.

The Civil Defense of the State of São Paulo has also organized a team to provide support to the families of the victims in the capital. In Vinhedo, an advanced command post was established about 100 meters from the accident site.

Removal of bodies

According to the governor of São Paulo, the state security forces have already begun work to remove the bodies. The first three have already been removed from the accident site and will be sent to the capital.

“The IML (Central Forensic Medical Institute) will be closed to exclusively work with victims of the Vinhedo accident. Other incidents in the capital will be distributed to other units”the statement says.

To help identify the bodies, the victims’ relatives must present themselves at the IML Central headquarters. “any medical examination or documentation” that they have of the victims, such as radiological, medical and/or dental exams.