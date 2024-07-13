Since returning to power for the third time in Brazil, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, 78, has never hidden his distrust of the president of the Central Bank. “In my opinion, he works much more to harm the country than to help it,” declared the former metalworker and trade unionist the day after the bank decided in June to keep interest rates at 10.5%, breaking a season of falls. His animosity towards Roberto Campos Neto, 55, an economist from a family of bankers (hence the grandson of his name) and educated in the United States, has continued to increase with successive episodes of frontal attacks. At times, Lula refers to him as “that citizen” or “that kid” whom he accuses of “being subject to the market.”

Campos Neto was appointed to the post by far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro in 2019 and his term ends at the end of next December. The autonomy of the head of the Brazilian monetary authority has been protected since 2021 by a law that establishes four-year terms that do not coincide with presidential terms.

President Lula’s main complaint to the head of the Central Bank is that he keeps the price of money too high with an inflation that he considers under control and that this hinders his plans to mobilize credit to reactivate consumption and for the economy to grow at a faster pace. The accumulated inflation for the last 12 months is 2.97%. He is also irritated by what he considers the high official’s excessive closeness to Bolsonarism. The affected party remains discreet, limiting himself to saying that these statements complicate the task of the bank.

“It cannot be that this citizen has a mandate with more power than the president of the republic,” the head of state complained in an interview on July 1. The continuous and explicit personal attacks on the Central Bank, together with the nerves in the US about the prospects of a second term for Donald Trump and the doubts about the Brazilian public accounts, have driven up the dollar against the real, which closed on Monday at 5.63 reais and has risen more than 12.5% ​​so far this year. Lula attributes this to speculation against the Brazilian currency.

Lula is looking forward to replacing Campos Neto. And he is proclaiming it loud and clear. “When I have to choose the president of the Central Bank, it will be a mature, experienced, responsible person, someone who respects the position he holds and who will not submit to market pressures, but will work in the interests of 203 million Brazilians.” He even has a favourite, Gabriel Galípolo, 39, an economist who has already headed a private bank and who the current government has appointed to head the Central Bank. Galípolo, presented in the Brazilian press as a moderate heterodox, is more in favour of reducing the price of money.

The leftist Lula is irritated by the idea of ​​the market setting the pace for him. In May he fired the president of Petrobras, whom he had appointed himself, and replaced him with a veteran of the company who he hopes will listen to him more attentively. Magda Chambriard, the eighth executive at the oil company in eight years, is more in tune with Lula’s idea that the profits of Brazil’s largest mixed-capital company should be distributed among Brazilians before filling the pockets of investors. The Brazilian press suggests that the PT founder would also like someone more like him at the head of another of the big companies, the mining company Vale.

It is not that Lula is against businessmen and bankers. Far from it. During his first governments, the rich also made a lot of money because everyone in Brazil prospered. The middle class grew and spent like never before. Lula’s absolute priority is the great majority of Brazilians who work to exhaustion to make ends meet and treat themselves from time to time. “Do you think I want a country like Russia? Like Cuba? No, I want a country with the standard of living of Sweden, Denmark or Germany. That is the country I dream of for the Brazilian working class,” he said at the end of June. The promise of a zero deficit leaves him little room for manoeuvre as public debt increases. It has already reached 74% of GDP. When critics criticise him, Lula usually compares it to that of Spain or France, not to other developing countries.

