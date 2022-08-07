the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) declared assets of R$ 7.4 billion to the TSE (Superior Electoral Court). The value is lower than that reported in 2018, when he tried to run for the Presidency of the Republic.

That year, before his candidacy was denied on the basis of the Clean Record Law, Lula had declared assets of R$7.9 million in real estate, automobiles, pension plans and investments. Adjusted for accumulated inflation until June of this year, this amount would be R$ 10.2 million.

Lula has already run for president 6 times: in 1989, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006 and 2018. He was elected in 2002 and 2006. When he ran for reelection, he declared assets of R$ 839 thousand – corrected for inflation, it would be R$ 2 .1 million.

This Saturday (06.Aug.2022), the PT formalized Lula’s candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic. The former governor of São Paulo, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), makes up the slate as a candidate for vice president. Alckmin declared assets of R$ 1 million.

In 2018, when he ran for president, the former governor had reported assets of R$1.38 million. Today, this amount would be equivalent to R$ 1.76 million.

Lula and Alckmin are the names of the Brasil da Esperança Coalition, which integrates the federations between PT, PV and PCdoB and between PSOL and Rede. The parties PSB, Solidariedade, Avante and Agir also make up the coalition.