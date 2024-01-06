Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/01/2024 – 15:21

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva decreed, this Saturday, the 6th, three-day official mourning in honor of former coach Mario Jorge Lobo Zagallo, who died yesterday, the 5th. The decision, which is valid from today, was published in an edition extra from the Official Gazette of the Union (DOU).

Earlier this morning, Lula had paid tribute to Zagallo on social media. According to him, the former coach “was one of the greatest football players and coaches of all time, a great winner and symbol of love for the Brazilian team and Brazil”, wrote the president on X, formerly Twitter.

In the publication, Lula cited the trajectory of the former coach, the only four-time world champion, and classified Zagallo as courageous, dedicated, passionate and superstitious – he was obsessed with the number 13. “Zagallo was an example of a Brazilian who never gave up. It is this lesson and spirit of affection, love, dedication and overcoming that he leaves for our entire country and for world football”, he stated.

The former coach's death was announced on Zagallo's official Instagram profile last night. With his health weakened, the former coach has been hospitalized several times in recent years. He had been admitted to Barra DOr Hospital since December 26th. The cause of death was multiple organ failure.

The only four-time world champion will be mourned this Sunday, the 7th, at the CBF headquarters, in Barra da Tijuca. The wake is scheduled to start at 9:30 am (Brasília time) and will be open to the public. Then, at 4pm, the burial will take place at the São João Batista Cemetery.