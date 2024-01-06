The decree was published in an extra edition of the “Official Gazette of the Union”; the four-time world champion died at the age of 92, on Friday (5th January)

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) declared this Saturday (Jan 6, 2024) an official 3-day mourning period in Brazil for the death of four-time world football champion, Mário Jorge Lobo Zagallo, at the age of 92. In this case, all national flags in public buildings in Brazil, such as in Planalto, in Congress and STF (Supreme Federal Court), must be flown at half-mast, according to the law 5,700on September 1, 1971. Lula published a tribute to the former athlete, saying that he was a “example” of a Brazilian who never gives up. Here's the complete of the presidential decree (PDF – 1.3 mB).