The future Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad (PT), asked this Tuesday (27.Dec.2022) for the government of the current president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) does not extend the exemption from the PIS/Cofins tax on fuel. Taxes are suspended only until December 31, 2022. The request was made by telephone to the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes.

Haddad’s decision responds to a request from the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). The future minister met with Lula this afternoon to present the scenarios proposed by the current administration. Guedes and Haddad had met to discuss possible solutions for tax exemption.

“I brought to the attention of the president a request from the elected government that the current government refrain from taking any measure in the last week that could impact the future government, especially on issues that can be decided in 10 days, 15 days, 1 month, without trampling. So that we have the sobriety to calculate the impact, check the trajectory of what we expect from the public accounts over the next few years”Haddad said.

According to the petista, his request was generic and did not go into detail. Still according to the future minister, Guedes replied that he would recommend the current team not to take any measure that could impact the future government.

With the resumption of federal tax collection, the prices of gasoline, diesel and cooking gas may rise again after Lula takes office, on January 1st.

The measure may increase the collection of the elected government by BRL 50 billion per year, about. The money should help reduce public debt in 2023.

However, as the tax is levied on the entire production chain in the country, the increase in the final value of the fuel can raise inflation and reduce the chance of a reduction in the basic interest rate.

Haddad also said that he will present, in early January, a plan to “cover the hole that opened in 2022 in public accounts”🇧🇷

“We had a very worrying scenario from the middle of the year, which has to be faced and we will face it from next year”, said.

EXEMPTION ON FUEL

President Bolsonaro sanctioned on March 11, 2022 project that unifies and standardizes ICMS on fuels. The measure, approved by Congress, was an attempt to curb the increase in gasoline and diesel prices in the country.

The text zeroed the PIS/Cofins rates on diesel, biodiesel and cooking gas until the end of 2022. of Budget Guidelines for 2022.

IMPACT ON PRICES

A calculation made by the IFI (Independent Fiscal Institution) of the Federal Senate at the time indicates that the impact of the measure would be:

diesel – BRL 0.33 per liter;

– BRL 0.33 per liter; biodiesel – BRL 0.15 per liter;

– BRL 0.15 per liter; aviation kerosene – BRL 0.01 per liter;

– BRL 0.01 per liter; 13 kg gas cylinder – would not be affected.

Here’s the full from the IFI survey (4 MB).