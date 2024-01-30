Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/30/2024 – 21:35

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva yesterday fired the deputy director of the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin), Alessandro Moretti. The dismissal occurred one day after the Federal Police operation that searched the addresses of councilor Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ), son of Jair Bolsonaro. Moretti is very close to the former president. Investigations by the PF indicated that both he and other members of the Abin leadership hindered the investigations and were acting in collusion with the civil servants being investigated.

O Estadão found that the new deputy director will be Marco Cepik, director of the Abin Intelligence School, responsible for training, training and improving the agency's professionals.

In the report sent to the Federal Supreme Court that served as the basis for Operation Approximate Surveillance, the PF says that Moretti, still in the Bolsonaro government, met with civil servants and stated that the investigation into “parallel Abin” had “political background and would pass” .

With his departure, the pressure is increasingly strong for Lula to dismiss the entire Abin leadership and radically reformulate the institution. Behind the scenes, STF ministers demand that the president replace the agency's director, Luiz Fernando Corrêa. The judges say they see no explanation for the fact that Corrêa chose Moretti, known for his links with Bolsonaro, to be his right-hand man at Abin. Two of these ministers sent the assessment to the Palácio do Planalto that Corrêa has “political responsibility”.

A similar movement also occurs in Congress. “It’s a serious political situation”, admitted the government leader in the Chamber, José Guimarães (PT-CE). “Abin must undergo a profound reformulation and stop being a political police, which snoops on opponents. As it stands, the agency has become a secret SNI”, added the deputy, in a reference to the National Information Service, which operated during the military dictatorship.

Heleno

Yesterday, the PF summoned General Augusto Heleno, former minister of the Institutional Security Office (GSI), to give testimony in the case. Abin was part of the GSI administrative structure while Heleno was in office. The agency passed to the Civil House in March 2023, already under the Lula government. Estadão contacted the general, who did not comment on the subpoena.

Influence

The PF is investigating whether, even outside Abin, deputy Alexandre Ramagem (PL-RJ) had access to the institution's systems and responded to requests from the Bolsonaro family. The seizure of a notebook and a cell phone from the agency by the parliamentarian is seen as an indication of this flow of information.

Ramagem headed Abin from July 2019 to March 2022, when he left the position to run for deputy. Abin told Estadão that there was no shortage of equipment and that the then director was responsible for returning the material. The agency claims he lost access to systems when he logged out. Ramagem said in an interview with GloboNews that the devices had not been used for more than three years.

Another indication, according to investigators, is the request made by an advisor to Carlos Bolsonaro to obtain survey data. The server tells an assistant from Ramagem that she “really needs help”, informs the number of investigations and adds that they would involve the “PR (president of the Republic) and 3 children”.

The conversation took place on October 11, 2022, more than six months after Ramagem left Abin. Therefore, the PF seeks to discover whether he clandestinely used his credentials to access intelligence systems. Another hypothesis is that he used allies in Abin to obtain information. Seven federal police officers who assisted Ramagem in the agency were dismissed by order of the STF.

The centerpiece of the investigations, the First Mile spy program was used 60,734 times in the period covered by the investigation. The report by STF minister Alexandre de Moraes states that, in October 2020, the month in which municipal elections were held, 30,344 consultations were carried out in the system, more than half of the total.

Video

Carlos Bolsonaro gave testimony yesterday for an hour at the PF superintendency in Rio. The hearing was at the request of the PF director general, Andrei Rodrigues. The statement was not related to the “parallel Abin”, but to a post he made in August last year criticizing the PF’s actions.

Also yesterday, the councilor posted a video on X showing what his house in Rio looked like after the searches and seizure. In the images, you can see furniture with open doors and drawers and items on top of the sideboard and sofa, such as cables and electronic equipment boxes. (PEPITA ORTEGA, FAUSTO MACEDO, KARINA FERREIRA AND RAYANDERSON GUERRA COLLABORATED)