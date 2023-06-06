Only Izalci Lucas (PSDB-DF), considered independent, attended the meeting in Planalto; other participants are allies

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) met this Monday (5.Jun.2023) with 5 party leaders in the Senate, in addition to the leader of the Government in the House and Congress and the deputy leader of the MDB, Senator Marcelo Castro.

In the conversation, which lasted 1h30, the politicians spoke about the government’s political articulation, the size of the Executive’s allied base in the Senate, lawyer Cristiano Zanin’s sabbatine for the STF (Federal Supreme Court) and about Lula’s conversation with the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), hours before.

This Monday would be the president’s debut in the direct operation of political articulation with deputies. He tried to arrange a meeting with party leaders in the Chamber, but was unsuccessful and had to postpone.

The meeting with deputies was scheduled for 5 pm. Lula was at an event on Environment Day until 5:45 pm. Lira participated in an event of the Sphere Brazil at 7 pm in São Paulo and was accompanied by at least 3 delegates. Thus, in order not to have an empty meeting, the government preferred to try a new date for the meeting next week.

With that, the day ended with Lula meeting only with a group of senators who already support him, with the exception of the leader of the PSDB, Izalci Lucas (PSDB-DF), considered independent.

“SPECIFIC DEMANDS”

The DF representative went to the presidential office with specific demands. He asked Lula about the amendment that threatens the extinction of the Constitutional Fund of the Federal District in the proposal of the new fiscal mark and the authorization of the readjustment for public security servants in the capital.

According to Izalci, Lula appointed Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (non-AP party) to make the PLN feasible for the police forces and, thus, guarantee wage recomposition in the area. The Chief Executive would also have said that he could veto the part that deals with the Constitutional Fund in the text of the new spending ceiling.

According to the leader of the PSB in the Senate, Jorge Kajuru, Lula reported at the meeting how the call to Lira was on the afternoon of this Monday. The president, according to Kajuru, said he suggested Lira to defend himself against the accusations he has been suffering from opponents.

During the brief report, Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), Lira’s political rival in Alagoas, would have remained silent: he just listened to what Lula was saying. The president, finally, told the senators that the conversation with the president of the Chamber had a positive balance.

At the meeting, congressmen told the PT that the government had the majority of votes in the Senate. Lula then thanked them and asked them to help him resume “normality” in the country.

“The meeting was a government gesture of approximation, of thanks for the vote it had in the Senate. The basis of the Senate was discussed, which seems to be much more solid than that of the Chamber”, MDB deputy leader, senator Marcelo Castro, told the Power360. He represented the leader Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM).

Senators Efraim Filho, leader of União Brasil in the Senate, and Davi Alcolumbre, also from União, were also invited. The 2 were not in Brasilia and did not attend.

From left to right:

Alexandre Padilha, Minister of Institutional Relations;

Marcelo Castro, deputy leader of the MDB in the Senate;

Renan Calheiros, Majority Leader in the Senate;

Jorge Kajuru, leader of the PSB in the Senate;

President Lula;

Izalci Lucas, PSDB leader in the Senate;

Fabiano Contarato, leader of the PT in the Senate;

Otto Alencar, PSD leader in the Senate;

Randolfe Rodrigues, leader of the Government in Congress;

Jaques Wagner, leader of the Government in the Senate.

According to Kajuru, there was also mention on Monday (June 5) that Alcolumbre intends to submit Cristiano Zanin’s question to the STF (Federal Supreme Court) for June 14.

“He told me that he already wants to put it on, he thinks it is fundamental, already on the other Wednesday, the Saturday. Some senators understand that it would not be the moment, we should observe more the scenario of the vote in the Senate. But there is no doubt of his acceptance, because there is nothing where you can question his legal knowledge”, Kajuru told reporters.

Sought, Alcolumbre did not respond to the request for comment from the Power360. The space remains open for demonstrations.