Presidente and Mélanie Joly met in Planalto; spoke about the expansion of trade relations between the countries

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada, Mélanie Joly, this Wednesday morning (June 28, 2023). Joly is in Brazil for the meeting of the Brazil-Canada Strategic Partnership Dialogue. The president and the minister talked about The possibility of increasing Canadian investment in renewable energies in Brazil and on the commitment of rich countries to contribute to the environmental preservation of countries with large forests. They also spoke of expanding trade relations and joining efforts to strengthen security in the Caribbean, especially in Haiti.