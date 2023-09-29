Lula da Silva’s hip operation went ‘without complications’: medical team

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks at a press conference.
The Brazilian president ‘is awake, going to post-anesthesia recovery,’ the doctors added.
The hip operation that Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva underwent this Friday passed “without complications,” reported the responsible medical team in Brasilia.
“The procedure went without complications, the president is awake, going to post-anesthesia recovery,” Roberto Kalil Filho, Lula’s personal doctor, reported at a press conference.
(Developing).
AFP
