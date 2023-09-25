The Brazilian president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silvawill undergo surgery next Friday to correct some problems in the head of the femur and will rest for three to four weeks, although he will be able to dispatch normally, according to official sources.

Lula, who will turn 78 this coming October, will undergo a “total hip arthroplasty”a procedure for which he will receive general anesthesia and which will last “a few hours”, according to information given to journalists by spokespersons for the Presidency.

The operation will be at the Syrian-Lebanese Hospital in Brasilia, where Lula will have to stay for about five days, according to doctors’ forecasts, and then he will continue his recovery at the Alvorada Palace, his official residence in the capital.

The recovery process will take “between three and four weeks”, a period in which, however, The president “will be able to dispatch normally” and will not need to delegate responsibilities to the vice president, Geraldo Alckmin..

I want to play soccer again, run, do gymnastics.

According to sources, he will have some mobility restrictions while he rests, a time in which he will be assisted by his doctors.

Lula began to feel severe pain in his hip in the middle of last year, in the middle of the electoral campaign that led him to win the elections last October, in which he defeated the then president, Jair Bolsonaro.

The progressive leader himself commented this Monday the procedure to which he will be subjected, which he assured that responds to a need to “take care” of his health.

“I want to play soccer again, run, do gymnastics,” things he can’t do today “because of the pain,” he said.

“It hurts when I get up, it hurts to sleep, it hurts when I’m standing,” he added, confessing that he only feels some “fear” of the anesthesia.

Once recovered, Lula intends to resume his international agenda with a trip scheduled for early November, when he will attend the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), which will be held in the United Arab Emirates, and which will include a official visit to Germany.

EFE