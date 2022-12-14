Mauro Vieira, Brazil’s future foreign minister, revealed that the newly elected president, Luiz Inácio ‘Lula’ da Silva, asked to organize a diplomatic mission to be sent to Caracas in early January prior to the formal reestablishment of diplomatic relations.

Another door opens for Venezuela. Brazil’s future foreign minister Mauro Vieira announced on Wednesday that President-elect Luiz Inácio ‘Lula’ da Silva will restore relations with Venezuela once he takes office on January 1.

Vieira announced that a diplomatic mission will be sent to Caracas in early January in order to organize the official Brazilian residence, before an ambassador is appointed and ratified by the Brazilian Congress.

Diplomatic relations between Brazil and Venezuela were suspended in 2020 by the current right-wing government of Jair Bolsonaro. In 2019, Bolsonaro issued a decree banning senior Venezuelan government officials, including President Nicolás Maduro himself, from entering Brazil.

“What we will do as of January 1, first sending a business manager to recover the buildings that we have there, residence and Foreign Ministry, and also to reopen the embassy and later we will appoint an ambassador to work together with the Venezuelan government ”, commented Vieira in a press conference.

When questioned by journalists about resuming ties with Nicolás Maduro and not with the self-proclaimed presidency of opposition leader Juan Guaidó, the future Brazilian foreign minister reiterated that the Embassy will be opened together “with the government that is there. The government that was elected is there, which is the government of President Nicolás Maduro”. Juan Guaidó’s ambassador to Brazil, María Teresa Belandria, whom Bolsonaro recognized as Venezuela’s representative in Brazil, is already preparing to leave the country before ‘Lula’ is sworn in as the new president.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro waves as he takes part in a rally to commemorate the ‘Day of Love and Loyalty to Commander Hugo Chávez’, marking the 10th anniversary of Chávez’s last public address to the nation, in Caracas, Venezuela, December 8, 2022. © Leonardo Fernandez Viloria / Reuters

The incoming government of Brazil would also establish Maduro’s entry into the country so that he can attend the inauguration of ‘Lula’, eliminating the decree signed by Bolsonaro. The official assured that the instruction he received from the president-elect is to “rebuild bridges” with the neighbors of South America, where most countries are governed by leftist leaders.

Brazil, back on the international stage

The elected official mentioned that one of the first international trips of ‘Lula’ da Silva as president of Brazil will be to the member countries of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac), especially approaches with Argentina with an official visit with President Alberto Fernandez.

“President ‘Lula’ directed me to develop, reorient and rebuild bridges with our traditional allies such as the United States, China and the European Union,” said Vieira, while assuring that in Brazil “we want to have an intense relationship with these countries , productive, balanced and sovereign to develop within the national interests all the possibilities of cooperation”.

The future person in charge of foreign policy commented that the new president will seek to resume Brazil’s leadership in international forums that were abandoned during the Bolsonaro government, such as Celac or Mercosur.

After seven years of the closure of the borders between Colombia and Venezuela, on September 26, 2022, Bogotá and Caracas formally reestablished diplomatic relations. The leftist Gustavo Petro appointed an ambassador in Caracas and attended the reopening of the Simón Bolívar international bridge, which links the two countries.

Nicolás Maduro announced this week his intention to fully open the border crossings with Colombia as of January 1, 2023, a move repeatedly postponed after the restoration of diplomatic and commercial ties between the South American neighbors.

This year left-wing governments won new places at the polls in Latin America, with the rise to power of new faces in Honduras, Chile and Colombia, as well as the return to power of the Workers’ Party, PT, in Brazil.

Vieira assured that at least 17 heads of state confirmed attendance for the inauguration on January 1 in Brasilia, which will take place under tight security measures after protests by Bolsonaro’s followers, who ask the army to prevent the return of the left. in Brazil.

with Reuters