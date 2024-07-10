Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has become the backer of his Bolivian colleague Luis Arce, who is trying to recover from the political consequences of the failed coup attempt on June 26. Lula spent a day, on July 9, in Santa Cruz, together with more than a hundred Brazilian businessmen, to sign a set of bilateral agreements. The gesture has given Arce oxygen, who is the target of opposition criticism, especially from his former mentor Evo Morales, and faces disappointment from the population over his handling of the economy. “This visit symbolizes more than the resumption of a relationship of friendship, it represents the communion of two countries whose trajectories have been parallel,” said Lula. Arce replied that “a new era” has begun in bilateral relations.

The Brazilian president was coming from the Mercosur summit in Asunción, the first attended by Bolivia as a full member of the bloc. There he confirmed that Arce had faced a coup d’état, contradicting his friend, former president Evo Morales, who had previously apologized because “Arce deceived and lied to the Bolivian people and the world” regarding what happened when General Juan José Zúñiga, then commander of the Army, mobilized armored cars against the Palacio Quemado, the seat of government in La Paz. Arce and Morales have been engaged in a tough battle for the leadership of the Bolivian left for two years.

In Mercosur, Lula congratulated the countries of the region and Bolivians for their support for democracy and recommended that they remain vigilant, because “false democrats are trying to weaken institutions and put them at the service of reactionary interests.” In Santa Cruz, he added a call for “the unity of democratic forces against the extreme right,” citing the French parliamentary elections of July 7 as an example.

Although President Arce said at the closing ceremony of the negotiations that they would demonstrate that “Bolivia is more than gas,” the most important agreement was the one signed between the hydrocarbon ministers of both countries, one a supplier and the other a buyer of gas since the 1990s. The agreement seeks to accelerate the exploration of new deposits by the Brazilian state oil company Petrobras and proposes the construction of a nitrogen fertilizer plant on the border. “There is a directive from both our governments that Petrobras is going to invest in the country,” Bolivian minister Franklin Molina told the press.

Bolivia’s current economic crisis was caused by a sharp drop in gas production, as a result of the depletion of its existing fields and the lack of new exploration projects. A decade ago, the country was extracting some 60 million cubic meters of gas per day, and now it only produces half of that, selling 70% to Brazil and the rest between Argentina and the domestic market.

Thanks to the Vaca Muerta field, Argentina will stop buying Bolivian gas starting in September. This will free up some four million cubic meters of gas per day that could end up in Brazil, but that this country no longer wants to buy through Petrobras, because in that case it would have to pay the “historical price” set decades ago, which today is 12 dollars per million BTU. Instead,

Industrial groups from Sao Paulo traveled with the Brazilian delegation to Santa Cruz, interested in acquiring the Argentine quota and, therefore, at a discounted price, which they call “competitive,” of about eight dollars per million BTU. It is very likely that the four million cubic meters of gas from Bolivia will be joined by another two million produced by Argentina. Specialists predict that Bolivia’s business will increasingly be to transport Argentine gas to Brazil, taking advantage of the pipeline infrastructure it already has.

On the other hand, businessmen and officials from both countries spoke about the help that Brazil can give to Bolivia in three areas that have become very important for the Andean country: biofuels, agricultural biotechnology and lithium.

Brazil is a major producer of fuels from plants, and Bolivia is betting on biodiesel and ethanol to alleviate the burden of importing fossil fuels at a time when its foreign exchange reserves have evaporated. The country needs investments to increase its production capacity, as at the moment this is not enough to cover its energy deficit.

The world’s largest soybean producer is also a leading developer of genetically modified seeds. Bolivian agro-industrialists, who welcomed Lula’s visit with great anticipation, would like to introduce these seeds on a wide scale in the fields of Santa Cruz, but the Arce government is resisting. This issue was kept out of the agreements reached between the two nations. Instead, Brazil formalized its intention, subject to further negotiations, to buy lithium, fertilizers and electricity provided by Bolivia. Agreements on migration, border security and the fight against drug trafficking were also signed.

