The president, who is stable in the ICU, suffered an accident at his home on October 19

12/10/2024



Updated at 09:24h.





The president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, has undergone intracranial surgery for a hematoma, local media report.

He is admitted to the Sirio-Libanês Hospital in Sao Paulo, in the ICU, Reuters reports, and is stable and monitored.

On October 19, the president suffered an accident at his home. Subsequently, he went to the medical center due to a headache, says the medical report collected by international media. After undergoing an MRI, the hemorrhage appeared.

