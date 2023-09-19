First modification: Last modification:
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva offered his speech before the UN General Assembly in New York. He stressed that “Brazil is back” and assured that he returns to the assembly being aware of the risk that climate change represents for everyone. The president emphasized economic inequality around the world and criticized that the war in Ukraine is an example of the “collective inability” to enforce the principles of the UN.
