Legend has it that Luiz Inácio da Silva did not meet his father – “a well of ignorance and alcoholism”, as he has described it – until he was 5 years old and that he did not taste bread until he was 7. Also that this young man , born in Pernambuco, that remote place referred to in Ibáñez’s comics, where Mortadelo and Filemón seek refuge every time they screw up, He never lacked resources and that from an early age he learned to make a living, convinced that no one was going to do it for him. His biographers place him on the streets of Sao Paulo selling mangoes, in a screw factory, on a bodywork, losing his little finger in a hydraulic press; oblivious to politics until the military arrested his older brother for belonging to the Communist Party and tortured him.

Since then, there has been a lot of rain in the Amazon country and Lula da Silva has been one of the great actors in that scenario, omnipresent since in 1980 he led the great strikes in the metallurgical industry that put the Figueiredo regime on the ropes. The same year that Lula founded the Workers’ Party, of which he continues to be the watchword. After several frustrated attempts, Lula assumed the presidency of the country on January 1, 2003 and reissued his mandate four years later, already becoming the architect of the Brazilian economic miracle and obtaining revenues that, even today, are the greatest asset of this 75-year-old man, who has overcome cancer and Covid infection, and sees himself as a political animal.

Lula’s passage through the Palácio de la Alvorada deserves to be studied in universities. For a few years – and even his detractors acknowledge that – he served as a model for a continent drowned in debt and shaken by dictatorships of both kinds. During his presidency, 30 million Brazilians left the poverty line behind, an improvement that was also felt to the last corner of the country. The education system in general reached unknown levels of access, unemployment fell to rates below that of the United States and consumption soared, supported by a middle class that had access to better jobs and higher wages. The boom in raw materials – including the discovery of large oil reserves – made Brazil barely suffer the blows of a crisis that in 2008 was already beginning to ravage the world.

As Brazil became the sixth largest economy on the planet, public debt soared. But that didn’t seem to matter too much – he did it later, already with Rousseff, who had to pay for the broken dishes – as they were all attentive to the triumphant ride of a man who was cited by Obama as “the most popular politician on the planet.” awarded the Prince of Asturias for International Cooperation, and that he achieved for his country the almost consecutive celebration of a soccer World Cup and the Olympic Games.

The disappointment



But Lula was far from being a model of honesty and the legal cases against him began to pile up on his table. The majority with a common denominator: the collection of perks in exchange for public contracts where the national hydrocarbons company Petrobras appears with stubborn insistence.. Corruption understood from all angles: accepting bribes to renovate apartments of his property – such as the luxury triplex in Guarujá, a case that led him to serve 581 days in jail out of the 12 years that they weighed on him -, obstruction of the justice –Dilma Rousseff, her dauphin, appointed him in record time Minister of the Civil House to guarantee her approval and shield her against the charges against her–, money laundering or influence peddling –for having put pressure on the National Bank for Economic Development and Social (BNDES) to grant loans to works in Angola–.

As the months passed, Lula grew the dwarfs. To the accusations described were added lawsuits for criminal organization, passive corruption, criminal organization, again bribes … Thus, up to a dozen cases that came to be added in 2018 – and from which its successor did not escape either – but that now, by art of birlibirloque, have been dismissed. Not because they were not true, but because the Supreme Court considered that magistrate Sergio Moro, the man behind the ‘Lava Jato’ operation that allowed the shady deals with Petrobras to emerge, was not acting within his powers. The Prosecutor’s Office has appealed the annulment of the sentences and the eleven judges of the High Court will now be the ones who decide whether to put the former president back behind bars or if they allow him to continue with his dreams as a candidate.

Attentive to the evolution of events is Jair Bolsonaro, the champion of the extreme right who came to the presidency riding a wave of indignation but whom the pandemic has eaten up the credit in bites. Self-appointed ‘messiah’ of the nation, since his appointment his agenda has been presided over by the grotesque and both he and his children face investigations by Justice. Not even Sergio Moro, once his most valued minister and Lula’s whip, continues by his side.

Da Silva lets himself be loved by a left that lacks alternatives to fight a year and a half after the elections



Favorable polls



With that and with everything, Bolsonaro still did not have a single rival who deserved that qualification, not so much for his own merits as for the hatred that Da Silva still arouses among broad layers of society. Up to now. His arch enemy was confined at home, but he has received the vaccine and since then he has not stopped bowling and being loved: it does not matter whether it is before businessmen or evangelical pastors. Also before that left in low hours that lacks a snake charmer that is at its height.

Although the polls give Lula as the favorite, nothing is written, especially in an election that will not be held until October next year. When the key to governance may be held by the center-right parties. Until then, Bolsonaro, who controls the federal machinery, can try any trick to regain popularity, such as rescuing the pay of the coronavirus that he promoted last year and whose disastrous management forced him to suspend in January. Lula has a path of thorns in store for him.