With a population of more than 214 million, and being the largest economy in South America, Brazil is an important part of the global community, and after a troubling few years under far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro, the country re-elected Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who became president earlier this year. While Lula it brought the renewed hopes of many millions, perhaps the Brazilian gamers did not expect to be criticized by their president.

But this is what happened when Lula gave a speech this week that focused on video games, calling them violent and uneducational, and associating them with “death” and stating that none of them talk about “love.” Lula was at a conference addressing hate speech and hostility on social media, with government ministers and governors present, among others. Lula He mentioned his son and highlighted the games.

Lula He said: “When my son is four years old and cries, what do I do for him? I immediately give him a tablet to play on.” Lula He went on to say that there are no games that talk about love or education, but that the games are “teaching children to kill.” Lula he likened it to World War II, since presumably there is so much death in video games and that his son and his son’s son, and other people’s grandchildren, will spend “a lot of time playing this crap.”

Well, that’s pretty extreme, Lula. Gamers have heard these kinds of arguments before, especially in the 1990s, when tabloid newspapers and politicians tried to scare the public into believing that games like Grand Theft Auto they were going to turn a generation of children into criminals and cause an epidemic of violence. Of course, none of this has ever happened, and there is scant evidence that games cause violence. On the contrary, there is some evidence that video games could increase mental well-being.

Lula it is also ignorant to say that there are no educational games or that they do not talk about love. We might suggest that he and his son try Minecraft, Sky: Children of the Light, Peppa Pigsome of the games LEGOand maybe when your son is a little older, final fantasy 10. Meanwhile, there are titles like Lingo Legend and Gibbon: Beyond the Trees that are educational, the latter being especially resonant for Brazil as it seamlessly weaves themes of deforestation into its gameplay.

While there are genuine issues with hate speech being perpetuated on social media, video games are not the same. There is a growing problem with the far right spreading hate speech in online gaming communities, but again, this is a separate issue from the games themselves. Once again, the players are up against a politician who doesn’t understand the medium, but the players in Brazil will surely correct him.

Via: The Gamer

Editor’s note: I would like to deny this man, but I just played Candy Crush, brothers and Monument Valley And a killer instinct woke me up. I’m also playing FIFA 23 to finally make Mexico world champion in 2026, surely 3 years is enough to become a professional player. Out of bounds, I wish people would find out before opening their mouths and not with podcasts where they invite “video game experts” who have their own esports academy…

Between this situation and the trials of TikTok and Discord, it is clear that we should no longer be governed in any country by people so big that they are closed-minded that they are not even willing to understand current events.