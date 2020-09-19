Lula participates in the debate ‘The defense of democracy in Brazil’, in Berlin. Ricardo Stuckert / Instituto Lula

In the week in which the independence of Brazil is commemorated, a movement attracted everyone’s attention. Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, from the Workers’ Party (PT), returned to the ring about politic. He took advantage of the homeland date of September 7 to, in a video disclosed on social networks, relive his pulse with President Jair Bolsonaro. He bet as never before on a speech in favor of minorities, criticized the Government and its handling of the pandemic, spoke about the economy and foreign policy. He also tested solutions.

Lula broadcast his speech in Portuguese, Spanish, English and French. In 23 minutes of video, he left a question: will he be a candidate for the presidential succession in 2022? The question was even asked by the international risk consultancy Eurasia. If it depended on the Judiciary, the answer is no. Lula is sentenced in the second instance for corruption and, therefore, his candidacy is considered a “dirty record”. In other words, the law prevents you from competing in any election.

The clashes with justice are far from over. In addition to being accused in six court cases, on Monday the prosecutors in the Lava Jato case filed a new complaint against Lula, for alleged money laundering through a donation from the construction company Odebrecht to his institute. The defense of the former president rejected the accusation: he said that the prosecutors do not have any evidence and that they hardly react to the setbacks that the Lava Jato case suffered in the Supreme Court.

In fact, the climate is increasingly hostile towards Lava Jato in the Court. What fuels the hope of the PT is a possible victory in the Supreme Court in the cases that ask that former judge Sergio Moro, who left the magistracy to be Bolsonaro’s minister, be considered partial when he convicted Lula of corruption and money laundering.

One of these causes is the one that resulted in the sentence of nine and a half years in prison that Moro issued against Lula in the case of the Guarujá triplex (the sentence was later increased to 12 years in the second instance). That case, which is pending in the Supreme Court of Brazil, already has two votes against Lula (Cármen Lúcia and Edson Fachin) and two supports (Gilmar Mendes and Ricardo Lewandowski). Mendes asked for hearings of the process and promised to take it to trial before November, when the other minister of the room and potential decisive vote, Celso de Mello, must retire.

For the political scientist Paulo Cesar Nascimento, professor at the University of Brasilia, the former president’s speech served to encourage the climate of radicalization and polarization with Bolsonaro, at a time when the leader of the Brazilian far-right sees his popularity grow. The success of the strategy is still uncertain. “Lula is back to the ring, but he no longer depends only on himself. His life is tied to what the Judiciary decides. Meanwhile, the PT continues to cling to the figure of its main leader ”. And that polarization is what both sides want.

In the PT leadership there is a strong defense of the candidacy of the former president. “There is no other leader who makes a counterpoint to Bolsonaro like his, that is why we insist on the name of Lula,” says the president of the party, deputy Gleisi Hoffman. Lula’s appearance on social networks had been scheduled for a few months. The idea was to make it sound like a statesman’s speech, concerned with the population. “He has wanted to talk about Brazil for a long time, for Brazil. And mainly about the question of sovereignty, democracy and freedom. I wanted to make a speech that had a beginning, a middle and an end ”, said the deputy.

Fireproof

A test to know if Lula’s speech still resonates with his voters will be what happens in the municipal elections in November. The former president will campaign in the main cities where the PT has a candidate. With the coronavirus pandemic, your participation will be virtual, through videos. As a strategy to strengthen its hegemony on the left, the PT plans to launch candidates for mayor of 1,531 of the 5,568 Brazilian municipalities, but even in traditional strongholds such as São Paulo, it faces problems with uncompetitive candidates.

The party will probably make few alliances with others, as Lula himself hinted in his speech on September 7: at no time did he mention the issue. The closest she got to doing so, according to the president of her party herself, was when she said: “Don’t count on me for any agreement in which the people are a simple guest of stone.

The discourse on social networks has been an attempt by Lula to expand his influence in a space until then dominated by the Bolsonaristas. Until this Monday, the 14th, her long speech had about 740,000 views, almost seven times more than the four minutes of Bolsonaro on the national chain broadcast that same day. In his speech, the current president said that he is in favor of the freedom of the people, that he defends the constitution and democracy and cited, among other issues, the “shadow of communism.”

A comparison made by Pedro Bruzzi, partner of the social network analysis consultancy Arquímedes, and published in the magazine Piauí, shows that Lula achieved the rare triumph of surpassing Bolsonaro on YouTube. But both lost against the recently arrived deputy André Janones, of the Avante party, who in two lives on Facebook that same September 7 had almost 4 million views, surpassing Bolsonaro and Lula. The deputy spoke of the high price of rice, a ghost that has been haunting the Government and does not appear on the PETista’s radar.

It is still early to say how much damage food inflation will do to the newly strengthened popularity of Bolsonaro, who won sympathy among the poorest classes precisely because of the extensive income transfer program initiated during the pandemic, whose future for the year what is coming is still uncertain. The minimum emergency rent is also paid to the beneficiaries of the Bolsa Familia, a mark of the Lula years, and may be the perfect shortcut for Bolsonaro’s plans to rename that program at once and erase what remains of memory of bonanza of the years of his greatest adversary.