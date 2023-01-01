updateUnder tight security measures, the leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has been installed in the Brazilian Congress as President of Brazil. He previously held the post from 2003 to 2010.

It is estimated that more than 15 foreign leaders and 300,000 supporters have gathered at the ‘Esplanade of Ministries’ where the president is being inaugurated. It is a wide and long strip of greenery with mainly grass along which the administrative center of the country rose from nowhere about sixty years ago. Officially, Brasilia has been the capital since 1960, the third in the country after Salvador and Rio de Janeiro.

The security measures are very strict, for fear of attacks and disturbances. Lula da Silva, like his predecessor, is not undisputed and his election victory was minimal. Just over a week ago, a man was arrested who wanted to commit a bomb attack during the ceremony. Earlier today, a man was arrested with explosives and a knife before the inauguration. He wanted to enter the grounds of the inauguration, police said.

Lula da Silva, 77, leads the Workers’ Party (PT) and won just over half of the vote in October. Opponents of a new mandate for the PT leader suspect fraud. Lula da Silva’s political opposite and predecessor, the conservative Jair Bolsonaro, has not appeared. He would have fled to the Orlando area in Florida on Friday.

Lula da Silva was hugely popular during his first presidency, but the PT lost the trust of most Brazilians under his successor Dilma Rousseff, who was impeached by parliament in 2016. The country has had numerous major corruption scandals, for which Lula da Silva has also had a conviction and a few years in prison. Thanks to a verdict of the Supreme Court, he was allowed to become politically active again in 2021, but has never been acquitted of the facts that put him behind bars in the ‘Lava Jato’ (Car Wash) corruption scandal.

Many of the financial problems in Latin America's largest economy date back to the years when Roussef's government was ousted as the country experienced its worst recession since World War II. Lula da Silva is also known as a pragmatic and unifying leader thanks to his first terms in office, and many hope that he will be able to deal with the current problems.

Minute’s silence for Pele

Just before the inauguration of the new president Luis Inácio Lula da Silva, a minute of silence was observed in memory of the Brazilian football hero Edson Arantes do Nascimento (1940-2022), better known as Pelé. He passed away December 29. The death Saturday of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI was also commemorated. Sunday is officially the third day of national mourning for Pele’s death. A week of mourning has been announced in his home state of São Paulo, where he will be buried next week.

Supporters of Brazil’s new president Lula Inácio Lula da Silva await his inauguration. ©AFP

