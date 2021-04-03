Former president of Brazil, Brazilian Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, received this Saturday the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine and asked the government of Jair Bolsonaro to “listen to science” in the fight against the pandemic.

“You only have to do one thing: listen to science, to those who know and comply with the determinations,” Lula stressed, without directly quoting Bolsonaro, one of the most popular leaders. deniers on the severity of the pandemic.

The 75-year-old leader of the Workers’ Party (PT) was inoculated with the second dose of the Chinese vaccine Sinovac, at a time when Brazil is going through the worst phase of the pandemic, with a daily average of 3,000 deaths from covid-19.

Brazil, the country most affected by the disease today, already registers a total of 328,206 deaths from covid-19 and 12,910,082 cases since the beginning of the health crisis, just over a year ago.

The former union leader, who broadcast the vaccination live through social networks, stressed that immunization will increase their protection against the coronavirus, but said that this is not the time to relax.

“Nothing to play and doubt that virus that nature imposed on humanity. The coronavirus is a war of nature against humanity, perhaps due to the irresponsibility that humans had for so long against the environment,” he said .

Lula, Bolsonaro’s main political rival in the field of the left, has risen as a counterweight to the Brazilian president in the fight against the virus and the pressure on the leader of the Brazilian extreme right has increased.

Bolsonaro repeatedly criticized the restriction measures imposed by governors and mayors to contain the spread of the virus, questioned the use of chinstraps and even questioned the effectiveness of the anticovid vaccine.

President Jair Bolsonaro, the target of criticism for his stance on the pandemic. Photo: AFP

Candidate in 2022?

Bolsonaro and Lula could face each other in the 2022 presidential elections, after Justice annulled four processes against the former president due to a procedural error and ordered that they be carried out again in other courts.

The annulment of two convictions against Lula that had already been confirmed by second and third instance courts enabled the former president (2003-2010) to contest the presidential elections of 2022 after being prevented from running in 2018.

Anyway, the ex-president affirmed that for now a possible candidacy “is not a priority” for him. And, although he said that he could run “if he were healthy and necessary,” he stressed that the PT’s goal in the elections should be to remove Bolsonaro from power.

“Now the PT has to place its leaders to work for the country,” Lula said in an interview with the Portuguese television network RPT.

“We cannot answer whether we are going to have a candidate now or not,” he remarked, and said that by 2022 his party will decide whether to present a candidate for the presidency or whether it is part of a “broad front.”

The pandemic, another axis of the fight between Jair Bolsonaro and Lula da Silva.

“The only truth is that Bolsonaro cannot continue to govern Brazil,” said the former president, who accused the current head of state of “creating disputes with all countries.”

The Federal Supreme Court of Brazil (TSF) annulled on March 8 the convictions against Lula da Silva related to the corruption plot Lava Jato and restored his political rights, reason why it could appear again to the election of public office.

Lula had been sentenced to twelve years and one month in prison for the crimes of passive corruption and money laundering for accepting the luxury triplex in São Paulo as payment from the construction company OAS for his political favors. He entered prison on April 7, 2018.

Until November 2019, the former president was imprisoned in the offices of the Brazilian Federal Police in Curitiba.

His conviction also meant his disqualification as a presidential candidate when he was the favorite in the polls for the presidential elections of October 7, 2018, which led to the presidency of the far-right Bolsonaro.

Source: EFE and DPA

