G1: Lula da Silva ordered the use of federal forces to eliminate the riots

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has ordered the deployment of federal military and law enforcement forces to deal with the unrest in the capital, reports G1.

He called the protesters’ seizure of government buildings in Brasilia barbaric. “Those people whom we call fascists, the most disgusting creature in politics, invaded the palace and the congress building … Whoever did this will be found and punished,” the head of state said.

Earlier, Lula da Silva declared a state of emergency in the capital of Brasilia until the end of the month due to the riots that broke out on Sunday, January 8. Protesters – supporters of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro – oppose the government of the new head of state. They managed to capture the building of the Congress of Brazil.