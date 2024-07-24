Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva plans to engage G20 nations in the fight against world hunger on Wednesday in Rio de Janeiro, ahead of a meeting of the group’s finance ministers.

The G20 finance ministers’ meeting on Thursday and Friday will be one of the last major stages before the summit of heads of state and government of the world’s major economies on November 18-19, also in Rio.

Lula outlined his ambitions on Monday in an interview with several international news agencies, saying that “the fight against inequality, hunger and poverty cannot be waged by a single country. It must be led by all countries willing to assume this historic responsibility.”

To this end, the leftist leader is launching on Wednesday the “Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty,” a priority of Brazil’s G20 presidency. Lula has credibility in this area: his social programs lifted millions of Brazilians out of poverty during his first two terms in office (2003-2010).

The Alliance aims to find joint financial resources to fight hunger or replicate successful initiatives locally. The scale of the challenge will be demonstrated by the presentation of the State of World Hunger report, published by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

– Taxes on billionaires

After a first meeting in Sao Paulo in February, G20 finance ministers are also set to try to make progress on the idea of ​​taxing the “richest of the rich,” a second goal set by Brasilia.

The initiative, backed by France, Spain, South Africa, Colombia and the African Union, aims to tax large fortunes, based on research by French inequality expert Gabriel Zucman, who prepared a report in June at Brazil’s request.