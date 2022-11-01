The wedding dress worn by sociologist Rosângela da Silva to marry Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in May this year was decorated by embroiderers from Timbaúba dos Batistas, in northeastern Brazil.

That region, bastion of Lula’s Workers’ Party (PT), was the theme of the party: cacti under a moonlit sky.

And throughout the dress there were geometric stars identical to the star of the match, although all white. In red, only the roses from the bouquet and the lapel of the groom, who was wearing a blue suit.

Historical activist of the PT, the sociologist Rosângela da Silva -nicknamed Janja- was a member of the party long before she met Lula: He entered at the age of 17, in 1983, and some time later he went on to work in the direction of the PT in the Legislative Assembly of the state of Paraná.

She met her current husband in person in the mid-1990s, when she was a recent graduate in social sciences, while Lula had already run for president and was traveling through Brazil to internalize the reality of the country.

The courtship, however, occurred decades later, when Lula was already a widower. of his second wife, Marisa Letícia, who died in February 2017.

The relationship was only publicly confirmed in November 2019, when the former president was released from prison in Curitiba after being locked up for 580 days.

The release came after the Federal Supreme Court ruled that it is illegal to serve a sentence before resources are exhausted.

Subsequently, the convictions against Lula were annulled by the court.

The two were not yet married, but Janja was listed as “family” on the list of people authorized to visit Lula while he was in prison.. And she went every day, Lula said later.

“She lived in Curitiba and brought me a little food every night. She wouldn’t let me send my clothes to be washed, she wanted to wash them at her house“, the former president said in an interview in 2021.

“When I came out, I thought, ‘No case, I think I’m really going to have to marry the girl.'” At 56, Janja is 21 years younger than Lula.

In the photos of the former president leaving the Federal Police headquarters in 2019, Janja appeared for the first time publicly at his side. And she no longer turned away.

The two moved to an apartment in Greater São Paulo and the sociologist began to appear not only in photos but also in political events, on trips, in strategic meetings of the PT and in the presidential campaign.

Lula began to frequently mention his wife, whose youth in relation to the now president-elect helped bring the idea of ​​health and joviality to the PT campaign.

The former president repeatedly described himself as “a man in love” and said more than once during the pandemic that, despite his age, he had “the energy of a 30-year-old.”

“Did you see this young woman who sang? She is my wife. This young woman… I fell more in love with her when I was in prison,” Lula said at an event in Minas Gerais in September.

“She and I wrote 580 letters to each other. Every day I sent her a letter and every day she sent me a letter,” he added.

Letters were exchanged through friends visiting the politician in prison; sometimes, through them, Lula sent flowers with the letters to Janja.

Several times the sociologist made romantic posts with photos of the flowers on Instagram, although without mentioning who her admirer was since the courtship was not yet public.

During the pandemic, more out of her desire than his, says a friend of the couple, they moved to a rented house in Alto de Pinheiros, a luxury neighborhood in São Paulo.

future first lady

Animal welfare is one of the important issues for the future first ladywho is also concerned about environmental protection, is specialized in social management and sustainable development and has worked in this field.

Another relevant issue for Janja is the protection of minors and the fight against the sexual exploitation of children and adolescents. That is why she participates in campaigns in favor of the rights of minors.

The sociologist, however, has said that she wants to “resignify the role of first lady”historically linked to the idea of ​​care work.

“Let’s work to become the first lady you were waiting for“, she wrote on Instagram in August. “And we are going to try to redefine this concept of first lady,” she said, without elaborating.

Janja considers herself a feminist and at an event with Lula she stated that she does not intend to be her husband’s “assistant”, in reference to the speech of the current first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, who said in September at a ceremony with her husband that “the wife is a helper to the husband.

“I’m not going to help you, I’m not going to be a helper. I will be by your side, together, fighting, so that we can once again give Brazil the hope that the people deserve.Janja said.

Lula is often asked about his wife and, although he does not shy away from saying how in love he is, he avoids talking about what she is like or her personality..

“I really don’t like to talk about Janja because she can talk about herself,” the president said this year, showing the influence of his wife’s feminism.

The president-elect has admitted that in his second marriage, with Marisa Letícia, he still had a “macho culture, of a factory worker, who thought that the woman had to cook the food when I arrived” and that this changed over the years. years.

“I am now with Janja, who is highly politicized, has a good political head and is very feminist,” Lula said in a conversation with singer Mano Brown on his “Mano a Mano” podcast.

BBC-NEWS-SRC: https://www.bbc.com/mundo/noticias-america-latina-63462588, IMPORTING DATE: 2022-10-31 23:40:06

Leticia Mori

BBC News Brazil