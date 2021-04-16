The former president of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has recovered his political rights and becomes potential presidential candidate by 2022. And some polls already place him as a favorite against the current president, Jair Bolsonaro.

In a ruling that does not exonerate him, the Supreme Court annulled four trials against Lula in Curitiba courts due to a conflict of jurisdiction and decided that the cases should be reinitiated in other courts, thus nullifying the sentences of almost 26 years. jail that weighed against him.

“This is another decision of the Supreme Court that restores legal security and the credibility of the country’s justice system,” lawyer Cristiano Zanin, head of the defense of the former president, declared on Friday about a ruling that also gives Lula back his right to run for elective office.

In the same sense, all the parties of the progressive arc spoke, which in some cases even suggested that Lula will be a presidential candidate in 2022.

The clearest was the governor of the state of Maranhao, Flavio Dino, considered until now as a possible presidential candidate for 2022 by the Partido Comunista do Brasil (PCdoB), but who said after the ruling that, if it were proposed to him, “it would be a honor aspiring to the vice presidency “in a formula headed by Lula.

The former president does not finish clarifying anything in that sense, but he does begin to give some clues about his intentions.

Supporters of the former Brazilian president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, in a march in front of the Supreme Federal Court. this Thursday. Photo: XINHUA

“I am alive, whole, I have an energy of 30 years and I am ready for the fight. If it is necessary to defeat a fascist like Jair Bolsonaro, I will be a candidate for president,” Lula reiterated to the Argentine radio station C5N after knowing the ruling of the Supreme.

The leader of the Workers’ Party did not plan to comment on the ruling this Friday, but he winked at his followers on social networks and changed his profile photo to one in which he appears perfectly combed, with a sober suit and a tie. with the colors of the Brazilian flag that he used to wear while in power (2003-2011).

What the polls say

Although Lula did not refer to this either, some polls already consider his possible candidacy for the elections scheduled for October 2, 2022 and up to. they place him as a clear favorite against Bolsonaro, whose popularity is declining in part due to its erratic management of the coronavirus pandemic.

President Jair Bolsonaro and former President Lula da Silva. Photos: DPA and AFP

The most extensive survey in this regard was published this week by the company PoderData and says that, in a first round, Lula would prevail with 34% compared to the 31% that Bolsonaro would obtain. But in a second round, the old union leader would reach 52% and the leader of the extreme right would remain at 34%.

“This scenario is a photograph of the moment, when the country faces the worst impact of the coronavirus pandemic and there is great uncertainty about the recovery of the economy,” analyzed PoderData.

Bolsonaro, cornered by criticism to his management of a pandemic that already leaves more than 365,000 dead in the country and that will be the subject of a parliamentary investigation promoted by the opposition, accused the coup and alerted Brazilians about Lula and the corruption that, in his opinion, embodies the progressive leader.

“If Lula comes back, by direct vote, auditable vote, all good,” Bolsonaro said, but asked Brazilians to “think about what the future of Brazil will be like with the type of people he is going to bring to the Presidency.”

The vice president, General Hamilton Mourao, tried to minimize the electoral scenario that seems to anticipate the return to the ring of Lula and said that it is “too early” to talk about campaigns.

“We have a pandemic to face, budget problems, the need to advance with reforms before the end of the government. The campaign, only in June of next year,” he declared.

By Eduardo Davis, EFE agency

