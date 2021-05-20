“I will be a candidate against Jair Bolsonaro.” So he assured Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, to the French magazine “Paris Match”. The former president of Brazil between 2003 and 2010, assured that “he will not hesitate” to stand in the presidential elections at the end of 2022 if he is the favorite to win them “and is” healthy. “

“If I am the best placed to win the presidential elections and I am in good health, yes, I will not doubt it. I think I was a good president. I forged strong ties with Europe, South America, Africa, the United States, China, Russia. During my tenure, Brazil became a world-class actor“, he pointed.

“Paris Match” published the interview on Thursday, the day the magazine hits newsstands, and coincides with Bolsonaro’s low moment of popularity.

Polls

According to a poll published last week by a prestigious demographic institute, Lula would gain a wide advantage in the first round of the presidential elections (41%) and would prevail in the second round with 55% of the votes against Bolsonaro ( 32%).

The former metallurgical unionist regained his political rights two months ago, when the Brazilian Supreme Court annulled four lawsuits against him in local courts in Curitiba due to a conflict of jurisdiction.

In this way, the accumulated sentences of 26 years that weighed on him for corruption convictions in four processes were without effect.

Lula, 75, could not appear in the 2018 elections precisely because he was already convicted at the time. He even spent a year and seven months in prison, until he was released in November 2019.

Covid

Lula was infected with the coronavirus and according to what he told Paris Match, he did not even realize that he had covid.

“I didn’t feel anything at all. I found out by doing a test, which came back positive. When a spot was found on one of my lungs on the X-ray, I was prescribed antibiotics.”

The former president said that now “it’s fine.” And even being vaccinated, he continues to take care of himself.

