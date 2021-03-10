Lula da Silva, former president of Brazil, a charismatic leader of the Latin American left that a part of his compatriots detests, has spoken this Wednesday for the first time after the annulment of his convictions for corruption, last Monday. “I know that I was a victim of the biggest legal lie in 500 years,” he proclaimed at the beginning of a speech in which he stressed that he does not feel hatred or resentment. And that the pain he feels pales in the face of the suffering of Brazilians who do not have to eat breakfast, lunch or dinner or the relatives of the almost 270,000 deaths from coronavirus.

The former president, who feels vindicated, has criticized Judge Sergio Moro, prosecutors, and the media. “It was necessary to prevent this comrade from governing the country again because in 500 years Latin America did not do any work of social inclusion,” said the Metallurgists Union in São Bernardo do Campo, on the outskirts of São Paulo, the place where he was born as a political leader. Because, he added, only a small part of Latin Americans go to the movies, go out to restaurants or go by plane. “At the end of the day, the worker’s job is to work, and the role of the poor is to wait for government aid to arrive,” he said ironically.

Lula was speaking before a huge poster that lists the urgencies of Brazil in his eyes. The pillars of an eventual electoral program: vaccination for all, restoration of coronavirus pay, health, employment and justice. From there, he charged the president, Jair Bolsonaro. “This government does not take care of the economy, of employment, of the minimum wage, of health, of the environment, of education, of young people, of the kids on the periphery … I mean, what do they take care of? How long have you not heard them talk about investments, job creation, income distribution? ”Lula said.

The former president has removed his mask with the logo of the Workers’ Party (PT) to give his speech at an appearance that has been held with sanitary measures to prevent infections. Lula suffered from coronavirus a few months ago. He passed the quarantine in Cuba. Those his age, 75, are scheduled to be vaccinated shortly.

The list of thanks has been long. It includes the people who held a vigil under the window while he was imprisoned, their lawyers, the Argentine President Alberto Fernández, Pope Francis, the American Bernie Sanders, the mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, the Spanish José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero.

The sentence that annulled the cases against Lula and sent them to a court in Brasilia did not analyze the innocence or guilt of the former president. The ruling concluded that Judge Sergio Moro should not have tried the leftist for the Lava Jato corruption scandal. The sentence with the greatest impact on Brazilian politics in recent times does not go into analyzing whether Lula is guilty or innocent of the accusations. The judge considers that it was not for the Curitiba court, that is, Sergio Moro, to try or convict Lula for Lava Jato and that is why he referred the cases to a federal court in Brasilia.

The leader of the Workers ‘Party (PT) has appeared in the place where he was forged as a union leader and organizer of workers’ strikes against the dictatorship at the end of the seventies. The headquarters of the Metallurgical Union, in São Bernardo do Campo, is Lula’s favorite place. Here he took refuge in 2018 just before entering prison, almost three years ago, as he himself has recalled. After 48 hours of enormous tension, he gave himself up. With his candidacy invalidated when he was leading the electoral race, his exclusion paved the way for Jair Bolsonaro to the presidency. A decision of the Supreme Court released him after 19 months imprisoned in a Curitiba police station.