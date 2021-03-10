During his first public appearance after the annulment of his charges in the ‘Lava Jato’ plot, former Brazilian president Luiz Inácio ‘Lula’ da Silva assured this Wednesday that he had been “the greatest victim” of the Brazilian Justice in 500 years. The member of the Workers’ Party (PT) took advantage of his intervention to attack President Jair Bolsonaro and criticize his management of the pandemic. ‘Lula’ did not make it clear if he will run in the 2022 presidential elections but announced a tour throughout the country.

Former president ‘Lula’ da Silva returned to the political arena. Just two days after the charges against him for alleged involvement in the Lava Jato plot were dropped, the charismatic member of the Workers’ Party (PT) gave his first public appearance on Wednesday, March 10. “Without hatred or resentment,” said the former Brazilian president who felt after having been “a victim of the biggest legal lie in 500 years” in Brazil.

“I was sure that the truth would win and that day came,” said ‘Lula’ regarding the decision of Judge Edson Fachin, who dropped the charges on Monday.

Fachin overturned all the convictions against the former president for alleged corruption, which allowed him to regain his political rights and opens the door for him to eventually be a candidate in the next elections in 2022.

From the Metalworkers Union in São Bernardo do Campo, his political cradle, ‘Lula’ said that, despite not feeling resentment, he was sure that the death in 2017 of his wife, Marisa Letícia Rocco, was the result of “pressure” court to which his family was subjected.

“If there is a Brazilian who has reasons to have many and deep grudges, it is me, but I do not have (them) because the suffering that the Brazilian people are going through, the poor people in this country, is infinitely greater than any crime committed against me, “said the left-wing politician, recalling the difficult economic situation of the Latin American giant and the almost 270,000 victims due to the pandemic.

I thought a lot about what to say for you here. We need to talk about the situation of the Brazilian povo, that it did not deserve to be passing through the hair that we are experiencing. – Lula (@LulaOficial) March 10, 2021

‘Lula’ spoke in front of a huge poster that listed the urgencies in Brazil according to his criteria. There they prayed the pillars of a possible electoral program: vaccine for all, restoration of economic aid for the coronavirus, health, employment and Justice.

Da Silva charges against President Jair Bolsonaro and his management of the pandemic

The politician took advantage of his public intervention to attack the Administration of Jair Bolsonaro, a Covid-19 denier, and his management of the pandemic. ‘Lula’ defined the Bolsonaro government as a “misrule” and referred to the far-right president as an “imbecile.”

“This country is totally disorganized because it does not have a government. It does not take care of the economy, it does not take care of employment, wages, health, it does not take care of the environment, education, or the youth of the periphery … take care then? ”, said the leftist leader.

Give up is a word that doesn’t exist in my dictionary

The Brazilian leader also asked citizens not to abide by “any stupid decision” of the president or the Minister of Health, Eduardo Pazuello, about the pandemic.

“I want to make propaganda so that the Brazilian people do not follow any stupid decision of the President of the Republic or the Minister of Health. Accept the vaccine!” Said ‘Lula’ while announcing that he himself will be vaccinated next week.

Regarding the vaccine he will receive, he assured that he does not care where it comes from or how many doses it comes in, unlike Bolsonaro, a declared anti-communist who positioned himself against some doses, especially those from China.

Reminding him of “the role of a President of the Republic”, ‘Lula’ reproached Bolsonaro for focusing more on buying arms than on making economic and social progress for the country; especially against the privatizations of public companies, which he strongly opposes. In another clear allusion to the extreme right, ‘Lula’ stressed the importance of freedom of the press in any democracy – against the repeated scuffles that Bolsonaro has had with media such as’ La Folha de São Paul’-.

Distancing himself from the isolationist position of the current Executive, Lula thanked figures such as Argentine President Alberto Fernández, Pope Francis and the American politician Bernie Sanders, among others, who have visited him or referred to his situation.

The relationship of ‘Lula’ with the Lava Jato case

‘Lula’ da Silva was accused in cases related to obtaining a triple apartment located in Guarujá, a farm in Atibaia and two other processes related to the Lula Institute. In 2018, the former president was convicted of corruption and money laundering, for receiving perks in exchange for political favors. But, thanks to a Supreme Court ruling, Lula was released from prison in November 2019, after 580 days incarcerated.

On Monday, Judge Edson Fachin annulled four of Lula’s trials, in two of which he was sentenced to sentences totaling 26 years in prison for crimes of corruption. Fachin based his decision on the fact that the Curitiba court, headed by then judge Sérgio Moro, did not have the power to analyze these matters, which from now on will remain in the hands of the federal Justice of Brasilia.

At the same time, the Second Chamber of the Supreme Court resumed a trial the day before to determine whether Moro acted “partially” in his sentences against the leader of the Workers’ Party. ‘Lula’ said he wanted “punishment” for Moro for acting under “partisan” motivations that, according to him, cannot go unpunished.

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva gestures after voting at a polling station during municipal elections in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil, November 15, 2020. © Amanda Perobelli, REUTERS

His lawyers denounced before the high court a series of “abuses” by the now former judge during the investigations, which, they allege, were revealed in the messages he exchanged with the Lava Jato prosecutors and that were filtered by the portal ‘The Intercept’ in 2019.

The leaked conversations suggest that Moro, who became part of Bolsonaro’s government as Minister of Justice, directed and coordinated the ongoing processes against the former head of state, something prohibited by law.

The annulment of the sentences represents an unprecedented judicial victory for ‘Lula’. That, despite the fact that at 75 he still feels “too young to fight a lot,” he has not made it clear if he will run in the 2022 presidential elections.

What he has confirmed is that he plans to travel the entire country to speak with the Brazilian people and that he plans to fight to remove Bolsonaro from power. “Give up is a word that does not exist in my dictionary,” he assured, addressing his followers.

With EFE, Reuters and local media