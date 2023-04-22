The president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, has used himself in recent hours to put out the fire that he himself lit during his visit to Beijing and Abu Dhabi, without this meaning a change in his position regarding the war in Ukraine . “I don’t want to please anyone, it is not obligatory to destroy the world to build peace. I want to build a path to find a way out of the conflict”, he declared this morning in Lisbon, the first stop on his nearly week-long tour of Portugal and Spain. Among the conciliatory gestures is the meeting that on Friday, as soon as he landed in Lisbon, Márcio Macêdo, Minister of the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic, held with representatives of the Association of Ukrainians in Portugal at the Brazilian embassy. But this afternoon, in his press conference at the Belém palace, together with the Portuguese president, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, the Brazilian president made it clear that his vision is not that of Europe: “I was born in my political life negotiating in very difficult situations in my union world. I believe that solutions can be found for that conflict. It is better to find a way out around a table than to continue trying to find a way out on the battlefield.”

Lula recalled that his country condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the UN, but that he considers it urgent to end a conflict that is damaging the entire world with great economic and social impacts such as inflation. “Russia doesn’t want to stop and Ukraine doesn’t want to stop. The war has already started and now it is necessary to stop it and to stop it there must be talks, ”she said after meeting with the Portuguese head of state. “If you don’t talk about peace, you contribute to war. Brazil does not want to participate in the war, it wants to be at peace”, he insisted before recalling that in 2002 he was invited by George W. Bush to participate in the Iraq war. “I told him that my war was against hunger in Brazil. Two decades later we have 33 million hungry people in Brazil. My war is against hunger, we have to find a way to build peace, ”he stressed.

The Brazilian will send his special adviser for International Affairs, Celso Amorim, to kyiv with the aim of meeting with the Ukrainian president, Volodímir Zelenski. Amorim was in Moscow a few weeks ago to try to take steps towards a way out of the conflict that began in February 2022. Brazil’s objective is to involve a group of neutral countries to contribute to pacification. Lula da Silva has ruled out a trip to kyiv and Moscow until the right conditions exist to negotiate the end of the war.

The Brazilian’s first visit to Europe since he took office on January 1 was scheduled before the fire caused by his statements during his visit to Beijing and Abu Dhabi, where he was highly critical of the United States, which he accused of fanning the conflict, and the European Union, for supplying weapons to Ukrainian troops. The European malaise was huge and Lula da Silva has seen how the controversy is becoming the central issue of his tour, although he has not evaded it. Along with Rebelo de Sousa, the Brazilian once again showed his rejection of the shipment of arms to Ukraine and did so one day after the departure of Spanish Leopard tanks to the invaded country and the announcement of the shipment of five armored medical support vehicles from Portugal , which has supplied nearly 770 tons of military equipment to the Ukrainians, according to Defense Ministry data. More than any other EU country, Portugal is caught between its loyalty to the Brussels club and its historic link with Brazil. A contradiction that was summed up these days by a poster placed in front of the headquarters of the Portuguese Socialist Party: “Either we are with Ukraine or with Lula da Silva.”

Brazilians and Portuguese have made an effort so that the disagreement regarding the war in Ukraine does not cloud the state visit, the first after a decade marked by the disinterest of Dilma Rousseff and the contempt of Jair Bolsonaro. The bilateral summits, which should be annual, have not been held since the one in Brasilia in 2016. “The relationship between Brazil and Portugal will improve a lot because I am going to work so that more Brazilian companies and investments come to Portugal and more Portuguese companies and investments to Brazil,” Lula said.

On this occasion, 13 cooperation agreements are expected to be signed, among which something of vital importance for emigrants (there are almost 300,000 Brazilians in Portugal) is negotiated, such as the validation of primary and secondary studies. Both countries seek to strengthen economic ties, clearly unbalanced in favor of Brazil due to oil sales, which it exports to the old metropolis worth 4,270 million dollars (3,847 million euros) and hardly imports from Portugal for 990 million dollars ( 892 million euros).

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

But the biggest economic objective of this European tour may be the final boost to the agreement between Mercosur and the European Union, pending ratification for five years. The Spanish presidency of the EU from July is considered an ideal occasion to sign the treaty with Mercosur, a demographic colossus of almost 300 million inhabitants made up of Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay, to which Bolivia could soon join. Both the Portuguese Prime Minister, António Costa, and the Spanish President, Pedro Sánchez, want to take advantage of Lula da Silva’s support for the treaty to close it during the Spanish community semester. Costa considers that, apart from the economic advantages, it would allow the weight of the Atlantic axis to be rebalanced in the European Commission, which has been more focused on the eastern flank since enlargement and the war in Ukraine.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.