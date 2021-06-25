Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva leads the voting intention polls in Brazil for the 2022 presidential elections with an advantage of 49%, 26 percentage points over Jair Bolsonaro, who would be his direct opponent, according to a poll released this Friday.

Thus, the union leader could secure the presidency in the first round.

According to the Ipec institute survey, the far-right leader, whose popularity continues to plummet, barely has 23% of the support of Brazilians for an eventual electoral dispute with Lula.

The poll, conducted of 2,002 Brazilians between June 17 and 21 and with a two percentage point margin of error, also included as possible candidates former progressive candidate Ciro Gomes, who is in third place with 7% of the intention to vote, technically tied with the governor of San Pablo, Joao Doria (5%).

It is followed by the former Minister of Health, Luiz Henrique Mandetta with 3%, the same as voters who do not know or do not respond.

Popularity for the floor

Bolsonaro’s popularity is at its worst Since the beginning of his term, on January 1, 2019, and the failure rate of his government jumped from 39% in February to 50% in June, according to a poll released this Thursday by the Ipec.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is losing popularity in Brazil. Photo: AFP

Analysts and ordinary citizens do not hesitate to affirm that the growing rejection of the far-right leader is due in large part to his pandemic management of coronavirus, which does not stop hitting in Brazil despite the fact that the president minimized it from the beginning.

The voting intention of Lula (2003-2010), who has not yet made his candidacy official but does not hide his desire to return to power, has been strengthened since he regained his political rights last March after a judge annulled his prison sentences that weighed against him.

The former Brazilian president was left without political rights in 2018 after being convicted in the second instance for corruption, which prevented him from being a candidate in the elections that year, when he also appeared as a favorite.

However, the Supreme Court’s decision this year to annul the sentences that had been imposed on him again empowered him politically, so he will be able to contest next year’s elections.



A mural in São Paulo, with the face of Jair Bolsonaro and the inscription “half a million”, in reference to the number of deaths from coronavirus in Brazil, Photo: AP

This same Thursday, in addition, a Supreme Court judge annulled two other processes against Lula da Silva initiated by former judge Sergio Moro, who had already been declared “partial” in the case that led the leader of the left to serve 19 months jail.

That decision invalidates all the evidence collected by Moro and forces to restart the trials from scratch. Thus the possibility of a relatively quick sentence in the second instance is removed.

The judge of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) Gilmar Mendes determined that “there is a legal and factual identity” between the case in which Moro was declared “partial” and the other two that passed through the hands of the icon of the anti-corruption Operation Lava Jato in his court in Curitiba (south).

Lula had been sentenced by Moro in 2017 to 9 and a half years in prison as a beneficiary of a triplex on the São Paulo coast offered by a construction company in exchange for contracts with the state-owned Petrobras.

But the second chamber of the Supreme Court (made up of five judges) heard in March the claims of Lula’s defense regarding Moro’s “partiality”.

That ruling was ratified by the plenary of the STF by 7 votes to 4.

Mendes now extended that decision to the other two causes based in Curitiba, both in the procedural phase.

One is related to reforms carried out in a country house in Atibaia (Sao Paulo) and the other with the purchase of land for the Lula Institute.

Currently, in addition to these cases, the 75-year-old leader of the Workers’ Party still faces three other processes, one in Brasilia and two in São Paulo.

Source: AFP, EFE and DPA

CB