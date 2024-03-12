President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Monday that former soccer player Robinho should serve his prison sentence for rape imposed in Italy in Brazil, a few days before the Brazilian justice system decides on that matter.

“Robinho was already sentenced in Italy and should have been serving his sentence here. Now he will be tried this month (in Brazil). I hope he pays the price for his irresponsibility,” Lula stated.

The president considered that rape is an “unforgivable” crime.

“All people who commit the crime of rape must go to prison. A person needs to learn that sexual relations are not only the desire of one of the parties, but the agreement of the parties at play,” said Lula.

Lula da Silva, president of Brazil Photo:AFP

Robinho must serve nine years in prison

The former 'Selecao' and Real Madrid forward was sentenced by the Italian justice system to nine years in prison for participating in the group rape of a young woman in Milan in 2013. The sentence was ultimately confirmed in January 2022. But Robson de Souza, Robinho, 40, resides in Brazil, which does not allow the extradition of its citizens.

Italy asked Brazil a little over a year ago to apply the sentence in its territory and on March 20 a Brazilian court will decide on that request.. At the moment, the Brazilian is prohibited from leaving his country.

Robinho Photo:Efe

Lula said Robinho “was luckier than 99% of young Brazilians, he earned a lot of money and became very famous. He didn't need to do that to the girl,” an Albanian who was celebrating her 23rd birthday at a Milan nightclub. Robinho was then an AC Milan player.

Lula's statements come shortly after another Brazilian footballer, Dani Alves, was sentenced to four and a half years in prison in Spain for raping a woman in the bathrooms of a Barcelona nightclub at the end of 2022.

Dani Alves, during his rape trial. Photo:Alberto Estevez. Efe

