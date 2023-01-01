Brazil.- Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva assumed this Sunday, January 1, 2023, the position of president of Brazil for the third time for the period 2023-2027, after defeating Jair Bolsonaro in the last elections.

It was at the headquarters of the Parliament in Brasilia where Lula da Silva was sworn in and delivered his first speech as president before all the national political power and delegations from fifty countries, and before twenty heads of State and Government.

“I promise to uphold, defend and comply with the Constitution, observe the laws, promote the general good of the Brazilian people, uphold the union, integrity and independence of Brazil”, said Lula Da Silva, when he was sworn in before Parliament as president of Brazil.

Since this Sunday morning, thousands of people have gathered in the political heart of Brasilia to witness the inauguration ceremony of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The official ceremony began when Lula arrived at one end of the Esplanade of the Ministries, the avenue where all the public power buildings are located and where the acts were concentrated.

There he took a tour in a Rolls Royce model “Silver Wraith” vehicle without a hood of the Brazilian Presidency, in which he was accompanied by his wife, Rosângela “Janja” da Silva.

The tour ended at the headquarters of the Parliament, where Lula was sworn in for the third time, which he had already held for two consecutive terms, between 2003 and 2010.

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva promised to defend the Brazilian constitution in the presence of special guests such as the King of Spain and the presidents of Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguay, as well as those of Germany and Portugal, among others.