The President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, spoke by phone this Wednesday with his Colombian counterpart, Gustavo Petro, to try to find a “political solution”“the crisis following the disputed elections in Venezuela.

“I was on a call with Colombia, trying to see if we can find a political solution to the problem of Venezuela, to see if we can restore democratic tranquility in that country,” Lula said, apologizing for arriving late to an event with his ministers at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia.

Sources from both governments reported earlier that there would be a call between the leaders.

Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira will be received on Thursday in Bogotá by his Colombian counterpart, Luis Gilberto Murillo, for an official visit during which they will discuss the matter.

The left-wing governments of Brazil, Colombia and Mexico have been acting together to find a solution to the crisis unleashed after the presidential elections of July 28, in which the National Electoral Council (CNE), which is aligned with the government, declared President Nicolás Maduro the winner, without showing the voting records since then.

The opposition has denounced the process as a fraud and released records that it claims give its candidate, Edmundo González, a clear winner.

Since the election, Brazil, Mexico and Colombia have issued two joint statements calling on Venezuela to release the electoral records and allow for “impartial verification” of the results.

Their leaders had planned to organize a telephone call with Maduro, according to sources from the Colombian and Brazilian governments.

Gustavo Petro, Nicolas Maduro and Edmundo Gonzalez

Mexico’s position.

But Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Tuesday that he has no new contacts scheduled with his counterparts in Brazil and Colombia, emphasizing that he would await the ruling of the electoral chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice, also of Chavista orientation, which Maduro asked to “certify” the result.

“We are going to wait for the electoral court to decide, because it is still in process. I think that on Friday of this week they are going to decide on the minutes and the results, so we are going to wait,” López Obrador said at a press conference.

The United States and the European Union have harshly criticized the Venezuelan electoral process and have supported the mediation of the three Latin American countries.

Lula met by telephone with US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron in an attempt to increase pressure on Maduro to publish the minutes.