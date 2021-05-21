Before enemies, now allies. Two former presidents of Brazil, Fernando Henrique Cardoso and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, left their old rivalry behind and held a meeting this Friday that will make history. They have something in common: their enormous rejection of the current president, Jair Bolsonaro.

“The former presidents had a long conversation about Brazil, about our democracy and the Bolsonaro government’s disinterest in confronting the coronavirus pandemic,” said a statement from the press office of Lula, leader of the Workers’ Party (PT ), who was president between 2003 and 2010.

Cardoso, 90, and Lula, 75, had lunch on Thursday in São Paulo at the invitation of former Federal Supreme Court judge Nelson Jobim.

The former magistrate is a former ally of Cardoso and was Minister of Defense during the Lula government.

Despite their historical differences, Cardoso and Lula began to give approach signs in the last weeks.

Historical leader of the Brazilian Social Democratic Party (PSDB), Cardoso, who also governed Brazil for two terms (1995-2002), declared that in an alleged ballot in 2022 between Bolsonaro and Lula, I would elect the former union leader.

This week Lula expressed his satisfaction at the words of Cardoso, whom he would also vote for if he confronted Bolsonaro, a former right-wing military man.

United against the far right

For more than 20 years, Cardoso and Lula were almost irreconcilable adversaries, as were their respective parties, the PSDB and the PT, but that enmity began to dissipate since Bolsonaro’s arrival in power in January 2019.

Lunch of reconciliation held this Thursday between Cardoso and Lula can be read within a political context marked by Bolsonaro’s frequent speeches and authoritarian measures.

The meeting is also part of Lula’s strategy aimed at the formation of a “Frente Amplio” with center parties, such as the PSDB, and even with leaders of conservative forces such as the Brazilian Democratic Movement (MDB) and the Social Democratic Party (PSD), ahead of the presidential elections in October 2022.

Lula had meetings with chiefs of the MDB and PSD in his recent visit to Brasilia.

Alliances with politicians and businessmen

This broad ideological spectrum alliance policy includes the possibility of adding entrepreneurs, like Josué Gomes, son of José Alencar, the entrepreneur who was Lula’s vice between 2003 and 2010.

The possibility of Lula integrating in 2022 a formula together with the businesswoman Luiza Trajano, who has expressed divergences against Bolsonaro’s health policy, was also considered.

Both Gomes and Trajano ruled out being part of Lula’s formula.

The former left-wing leader declared this week for the first time that he will be a candidate next year, but did not give details on who his running mate would be.

Lula returned fully to political life in March, when the Federal Supreme Court annulled the cases against him in the Lava Jato anti-corruption process.

Thus he recovered his political rights lost since 2018 when, while in prison, he could not stand in the elections that Bolsonaro finally won.

A survey published this Friday by the consulting firm Vox Populi indicated that Lula has 43% of the voting intentions against Bolsonaro’s 24%.

In another poll, released last week by Datafolha, Lula obtained 41% against Bolsonaro’s 23%, with a view to next year’s elections.

Bolsonaro, angry

For his part, Bolsonaro expressed his disappointment at the approach of Cardoso and Lula.

“That FHC (Fernando Henrique Cardoso) who is saying now that he is going to vote for Lula. See what a tough face,” said the president on Thursday night, with his usual belligerent tone.

Bolsonaro referred to Lula as “the nine-fingered thief” because he lost the little finger of his left hand in an accident at work when he was a metal worker.

