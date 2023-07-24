Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/23/2023 – 18:35 Share

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva called the suspect of harassing the Minister of the Federal Superior Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes a “scoundrel” at the airport in Rome, Italy. During the inauguration ceremony of the new board of directors of the ABC Metallurgists Union this Sunday, the 23rd, the petista again defended that Bolsonarism was not defeated.

“You have to be prepared because we defeated Bolsonaro, but we haven’t defeated the Bolsonarists yet. The crazy people are on the street, offending people, cursing people like what happened these days with Alexandre de Moraes, at the airport in Rome, that a scoundrel not only offended him, but also hit his son”, he said.

Moraes was harassed last Friday, the 14th, by a group of Brazilians at the international airport in Rome, Italy; the magistrate’s son was allegedly attacked during the confusion. The aggressors were identified by the Federal Police and have already given testimony.

The petista still defended harmony between those who do not have the same political opinion. “We are going to tell them that we want to make this country civilized again. People don’t have to like each other. You just have to respect yourself. That’s democracy,” he said.

This Friday, the 21st, the government launched the “Democracy Package”, a set of laws that increase the punishment for crimes involving political members of the Legislative, Judiciary and Executive branches. One of the proposed ideas defends 40 years in prison for those who violate the Democratic State of Law.

While the president was awaited, the organizers of the event started, at different times, the cries of “Olé, olé, olé, hello, Lula, Lula.” The audience sang and made the “L”. At one point, the supporters present at the site began to sing “Lula, where are you? I came here just to see you.”

Lula reaffirms restriction on arms sales

During his speech, Lula reaffirmed that he prohibited the sale of 9mm pistols, in a reference to the weapons decree signed on Friday, 21, opposing the easing of the sale of firearms, which was one of the flags of the government of Jair Bolsonaro. The decree alters a series of requirements involving the acquisition, registration, carrying and use of weapons. Among the changes are the resumption of the restriction for some types of caliber, a greater limit on the acquisition of weapons and ammunition, the creation of rules for the installation and operation of shooting clubs.

“This business of releasing arms is to favor organized crime,” said the president. “What we need is to lower the price of books, to open a library in a housing complex. Fostering children to have access to culture, not having access to weapons and violence,” he added.

As shown the Estadãoopposition deputies presented a project to suspend Lula’s gun decree.

Criticism of the Central Bank

When opening the meeting with her speech, PT president Gleisi Hoffmann used the space to thank the union’s conquests and to criticize the high interest rates of the Central Bank. “This union that is with us against high interest rates, against this president who was appointed by [Jair] Bolsonaro and wants to sabotage Brazil with these interest rates that can no longer be tolerated,” he said.

Gleisi also defended Lula’s narrative of persecution during the 2022 elections and in the electoral campaign, talking directly with the party’s faithful base. “It was the struggle of the metalworking people that gave Brazil the best president in Brazil we’ve had,” he said. “Thank you for the strength and endurance of what you represented to us. We won!”

The PT president also mentioned the possibility of reviewing the role of the union in the labor reform, but did not give details.

Lula performs procedure to reduce hip pain

Before this Sunday’s event, President Lula underwent an infiltration to reduce pain in his hip. According to confirmation from the Palácio do Planalto press office, the procedure was carried out in the morning at the Sírio-Libanês Hospital, in São Paulo, with the expectation of not disrupting the afternoon’s agenda at the ABC Metallurgists Union.

During the act, Lula appeared limping, showing pain in his leg. But still, she gave a speech of about 20 minutes.

Lula reported, still in May of this year, that he feels pain in the upper part of his femur. The problem, already diagnosed, is wear on the coxofemoral joint, where the femur connects with the hip.

The problem even harmed the president’s agendas, such as participation in the PT’s traditional June party. The president was expected to be a VIP at the event, but was absent, citing discomfort in his leg.

The advisory of the presidency said, this Sunday, that Lula will need to undergo surgery by December of this year.