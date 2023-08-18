After a few lurches, the Lula government prevails and crushes the fascist extreme right. For the first time, according to the latest Quaest poll, his approval rating reaches 60% and seems to win over evangelicals.

The new poll has raised the alarm of Bolsonaro and, in general, of the right that has begun to organize in view of the 2026 elections in which Bolsonaro will not be able to run. This has caused a handful of weighty candidates on the non-fascist extreme right to begin to distance themselves, albeit cautiously, from Bolsonaro, who maintains a 30% following.

Perhaps the most important piece of data from the poll was the increase in the number of evangelicals who have always resisted him since the extreme right presented him as a communist who was going to close their churches and strip them of the privileges they have always enjoyed in the Administration of Bolsonaro.

In the poor northeast of the country, where Lula comes from, support for the government reaches 72%, but the most important thing is that also in the center-west and north, where the extreme right has dominated these years, Lula gets the majority with a 52%

The new government is approved not only by the female electorate, with 60%, but also by the male electorate, with 59%. The least educated are the ones who support the Executive the most, reaching 67%, but also among those who have taken higher courses their approval reaches the majority with 53%.

Support for Lula among the poorest population reaches 68% and, among them blacks, it reaches 70%. As regards the religious world, which in Brazil has a very strong weight when it comes to voting, Lula continues to receive the majority support of 63% and for the first time he gets 50% of the evangelical churches.

Lula’s growth among evangelicals could be caused by the loss of prestige he has begun to have among those 30 million evangelicals who blindly trusted the myth of Bolsonaro and who have been disillusioned with the news that presents him and his wife, the evangelical , Michelle, like some common jewel thieves. It is about the scandal of gold and diamond jewelry received from the Government of Saudi Arabia that should have gone to the national treasury and have ended up being secretly sold in the United States, which could put the former president in jail.

The moment is both delicate and important for the Lula Administration and for the fight to annul Bolsonaro’s coup in order to ward off the specter of fascist extremism during the four years of the Bolsonaro government.

All of this is also important in the face of the Army that had begun to surrender to Bolsonaro’s coup delusions and is now fighting to regain the appreciation it enjoyed as an institution in public opinion, where it dominated in popular consensus along with the Church.

And it is these two worlds, that of weapons and that of temples, that can ensure the new center-left government carry out its reforms without having to surrender to the force of a Congress still dominated by Bolsonarism.

The fact that the extreme right has begun to reorganize itself, leaving Bolsonarismo aside and yearning to have a ministry in the progressive government is the best sign that the waters are moving.

Now everything will depend on Lula’s strategy, who in his government is still torn between the deaf struggle of the old petismo that demands that he return to the left of the past and the more moderate and centrist forces that ask him to understand that the times of his two past Administrations have passed and that today the Teutonic plates of politics have moved radically.

It is undoubtedly in this government the mythical ex-unionist of a test perhaps definitive since it will require a difficult balance to remain faithful to his social, anti-racist and anti-fascist policy while opening new paths of dialogue with conservative forces that do not identify with the traditional left or with a right nostalgic for the past nazifascist.

Subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS America and receive all the key information on current affairs in the region