President gave statements at the Planalto Palace, where he announced an increase in scholarships received by students

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) criticized this Thursday (16.Feb.2023) the rich, the financial market and Petrobras fuel prices, paired with the international market. He made the statements at the Planalto Palace during the announcement of an increase in scholarships paid to students.

Lula said that in his government, the money allocated to education, health and other areas will be treated as an investment and not as an expense.

“Often the only thing that doesn’t bother anyone on the financial system’s side, on the side of the rich, is the payment of interest rates. That’s the only thing they think is an investment. Paying interest is investment. Giving food to the people is expensive”he declared.

The president also defended support for research and mentioned the discovery of oil reserves in the pre-salt layer, during his 1st government.

“If we didn’t research, we wouldn’t have found the pre-salt layer. There were large investments in research so that we could make this leap in quality”he declared.

“We are exporting crude oil and we are importing gasoline and diesel oil from another country. Paying in dollars when our gasoline and oil is extracted in reais”said Lula.

Fuel prices are dollarized because, during the government of Michel Temer (MDB), Petrobras adopted a policy of parity with international prices. Before, fuels were sold for prices below those practiced in the international market.

Criticism of products quoted in dollars was already present in Lula’s speeches since the election campaign. He used to say he would “abrasileirar” the prices. He appointed the former PT senator as president of the company Jean Paul Prates.