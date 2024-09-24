President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) condemned, this Tuesday (24), the “false narratives” disseminated by the “extreme right” against democracy. Without mentioning the Venezuelan dictatorship, the PT member spoke during the event “In defense of democracy: fighting against extremism”, held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

The Brazilian leader stated that “backing down will not appease the violent spirit of those who attack democracy to silence and take away rights.” Chilean President Gabriel Boric countered Lula’s speech and argued that left-wing dictatorships must be condemned in the same terms.

Boric did not recognize the reelection of dictator Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela and accused the Chavista regime of rigging the election. Lula, on the other hand, adopted a softer tone regarding the political crisis in the neighboring country, without officially recognizing the victory of Maduro or the opposition.

The Brazilian government is demanding the release of the electoral records in order to express its views, creating a stalemate with Chile’s position on the issue. The electoral process in Venezuela was marked by repression and violence against Maduro’s opponents.

“It is undeniable that democracy is currently experiencing its most critical moment since the Second World War. In Brazil and the United States, totalitarian forces have promoted violent actions to challenge the results of the polls,” said the Chief Executive.

Lula stated that “extremism is a symptom of a deeper crisis with multiple causes” and pointed out that the challenge for governments is “to understand why democracy has become an easy target for the extreme right and its false narratives”.

“History has taught us that democracy cannot be imposed. Its construction is unique to each people and each country,” argued the Brazilian president. Boric pointed out that “progressive forces” cannot adopt double standards when faced with rights violations committed by ideological allies.

“Human rights violations cannot be judged according to the color of the dictator in power. Be it [Benjamin] Netanyahu in Israel or Maduro in Venezuela, [Daniel] Ortega in Nicaragua or [Vladimir] Putin in Russia, whether they define themselves as left or right, whatever they are,” Boric said.

“We progressives need to be able to defend our principles. I think we sometimes fail because we do not use the same yardstick to judge those who are on our side. This has happened many times in Latin America, and it has hurt us a lot,” the Chilean president stressed.

“I have already spoken a lot with Lula about this, how the Venezuelanization of our internal politics has caused great harm to the left,” he concluded.

In his speech, Lula said that “liberal democracy has proven to be insufficient and has frustrated the expectations of millions.” According to him, it is necessary to ensure that democracy is once again perceived by the population as the “most effective way to achieve and enforce rights.”

“She [a democracia] “It has become just a ritual that we repeat every 4 or 5 years. A model that works for big capital and abandons workers to their own fate is not democratic… Abundance for the few and hunger for the many in the 21st century is the antechamber to totalitarianism,” said the PT member.

Lula says countries are under threat without regulation of social networks

The Brazilian president stated that freedom of expression is a fundamental right, but it has limits. “Freedom of expression is a fundamental right and one of the central pillars of a healthy democracy, but it is not absolute. It finds its limits in the protection of the rights and freedoms of others, and of the political order itself,” he said.

Lula also mentioned that countries are under “constant threat” until they are “firm in regulating platforms and the use of artificial intelligence.” The president also said that people who preach “denialist extremism” use social media to spread “fake news, lies and hate.”