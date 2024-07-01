From the newsroom with Reutersi From the newsroom with Reuters https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao-com-reuters/ 07/01/2024 – 11:39

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva stated this Monday, 1st, that whoever wants the autonomous Central Bank is the market, arguing that you cannot have a monetary authority that is not in accordance with what the population wants.

After stating that a high interest rate policy is not necessary at this time, Lula said in an interview with Rádio Princesa, in Feira de Santana (BA), that the president of the Central Bank, whom he referred to as “the citizen”, cannot be more important than the president of the Republic.

He criticized the fact that a ruler won the elections without having the power to appoint the leadership of the authority, but considered that low inflation is his obsession.