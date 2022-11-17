President-elect says that limit affects social programs, but leaves interest payments to the financial system intact

On his last day of agendas at COP27 (27th UN Conference on Climate Change), the president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) criticized the current public spending cap mechanism. made the statement during event of Brazil Climate Action Hubwhich brought together the PT member with representatives of Brazilian civil society this Thursday (17.Nov.2022).

“If the spending ceiling were to discuss that we will not pay the amount of interest to the financial system that we pay every year, but we would continue to keep social policies intact, fine”said Lula.

He pondered, however, that with the creation of an expenditure limit for the government, “all that happens is you take money from health, take money from education, take money from science and technology, taking money from culture”🇧🇷

The speech was made 1 day after the Ibovespa, the main index of the B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange), closed down 2.66%. The market reacted to the elected government’s proposal to create a waiver (license to spend outside the ceiling) that would cost the Auxílio Brasil of R$ 600 and resources for the readjustment of the minimum wage and other social programs in 2023.

CLIMATE GOALS

In this On Thursday (Nov. 17), Lula also suggested a global governance body to coordinate the fulfillment of environmental and climate-related goals.

“Sometimes I have the impression that decisions need to be fulfilled if we have a global governance body that can decide what to do, because if it depends on the internal discussions of the national State, in the National Congress, many things approved about the climate will not be approved put into practice”, said.

In Lula’s assessment, the world discussion forums on the climate emergency need to overcome “endless theoretical discussions” who make decisions that “are never taken seriously or are never enforced”🇧🇷

The PT member once again recalled the commitment signed during COP15, in Copenhagen, Denmark, that developed countries would create a US$ 100 billion fund for climate investments destined for developing countries.

For Lula, the promise cannot be forgotten and must be demanded to “remember the debt that needs to be paid if we want to create the conditions for [que] the countries […] be rewarded so they can care.” of the environment.

Before the president-elect’s speech, the event of the Brazil Climate Action Hub also had the participation of: