Last week, BC decided to maintain the rate at 13.75%; president spoke during Mercadante’s inauguration as president of BNDES

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) once again criticized the level of the Selic rate, basic interest of the economy, defined by the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) of the BC (Central bank). The monetary authority unanimously decided last Wednesday (Feb 1, 2023) to maintain the base rate at 13.75% per annum.

“All you have to do is see the letter from the Copom for us to know that this increase in interest rates and the explanation they gave to Brazilian society is a shame”said Lula this Monday (Feb 6), during the inauguration of Aloizio Mercadante as president of the BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development).

Despite the president’s criticism, the BC kept the interest rate at 13.75% for the 4th consecutive meeting, since September 2022.

Read other times in which Lula criticized the basic rate, the BC and the president of the monetary authority, Roberto Campos Neto:

“How can I ask Joshua [Gomes, presidente da Fiesp] make businessmen linked to Fiesp invest if they cannot borrow money”said Lula.

For the president, the issue is not limited to the fact that the Central Bank has autonomy.

“Now it’s solved everything. The Central Bank is independent and will no longer have interest rates. Big mistake. The problem is not with an independent or government-linked bank. The problem is that this country has a culture of living with high interest rates, which does not match our need for growth.”

The petista also said that Brazilian society cannot accept a level like that and the business class needs to learn to complain about high interest rates.

“They [empresários] do not speak. In my time, 10% was a lot, today 13.5% is not enough. If the business class does not manifest itself, if people think that you are happy with 13.5%, sincerely, they will not lower interest rates. We need to be aware. It’s not Lula who has to fight, no. It is Brazilian society that has to fight”he stated.

Lula said that he hears from many people that the President of the Republic cannot criticize the high level of interest rates. “If I, who was elected, cannot speak, who will I want to speak? […] I have to speak because, when I was president, I was charged”he said.

With information from Brazil Agency.