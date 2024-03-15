Real Madrid player was called a chimpanzee by Atlético de Madrid fans; Itamaraty asks for action

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) repudiated on Thursday night (14 March 2024) the new racist offenses suffered by the player Vinicius Júnior, an athlete from Real Madrid and the Brazilian football team.

Images recorded on video show Atlético de Madrid fans calling the Brazilian player “chimpanzee”. The racist attacks were committed moments before the start of the match between Atlético de Madrid and Inter Milan (Italy), on Wednesday (13 March), near the Metropolitan Stadium in the Spanish capital. The game didn't even involve the participation of Vini Jr. and his team.

“It is unbelievable that in the second decade of the 21st century behavior of this type still exists. All our solidarity with Vini Jr. He deserves all the respect and admiration for his talent and competence, not these manifestations of racist barbarism”, wrote Lula in post on X.

Earlier, Vinícius Júnior himself made a social media post charging that the UEFA (Union of European Football Associations) – organizer of the European Champions League – punish those responsible for verbal attacks. “I hope you have already thought about their punishment, the Champions League and UEFA. It's a sad reality that even happens in games where I'm not present”, wrote the player.

In noteItamaraty stated that it received with “sadness and indignation” the occurrence of new racist demonstrations against the Brazilian player, which have been recurring. He said he will reiterate to Spain's government and sports authorities his concern about the case, in addition to demanding action from UEFA.

“As long as there are no corresponding criminal and sporting sanctions, racists will continue to act and no campaign against racism will bring effective results”, says the statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Here's the complete of the document (PDF – 116 kB).

With information from Brazil Agency.