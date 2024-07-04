Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 04/07/2024 – 20:39

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva once again criticized his predecessors on Thursday (4) for delays in projects financed with federal funds in areas such as education, health and transportation. He participated in the inauguration of the BRT (special rapid transit buses on exclusive lanes) and the viaduct on the Bandeirantes Highway (SP-348), lot 3 and part of lot 2, in Campinas, in the state of São Paulo.

According to the government, the works serve a population of 425 thousand inhabitants, which represents around 40% of the municipality’s population, and transport more than 250 thousand people daily.

“When we return, we think we will find a better country than we thought, but I wanted to tell you with great sadness. This Minister of Cities [Jáder Filho] found Brazil with 87 thousand Minha Casa, Minha Vida houses completely paralyzed, houses that began to be built in 2011, 2012 and 2013”, said the president.

“We found in the Ministry of Education, among daycare centers and schools, and UBS [Unidades Básicas de Saúde] and UPAs [Unidades de Pronto Atendimento] in health, more than six thousand works stopped. And we had to redo the contract for many of them so that we could resume the works”, he added.

Along the same lines, the Minister of Cities stated that the Campinas BRT works were approved in the Growth Acceleration Program (PAC) in 2012, during the government of President Dilma Rousseff, but took more than a decade to be completed. Three road corridors are part of the rapid transport: Ouro Verde, Campo Grande and Interligação Perimetral.

“Today, after 12 years, Mr. President, you are delivering this project. This cannot continue to happen in this country. People are in a hurry. This project, which costs around R$555 million, has, in federal government resources alone, close to R$300 million,” said the Minister of Cities. The remaining investment represents the counterpart of the city government of Campinas.

Earlier, also in the state of São Paulo, Lula delivered 280 new ambulances for the Mobile Emergency Care Service 192 (Samu) fleet.